Trish Stratus set for WWE return - Reports

It sounds like Trish Stratus will be bringing some much-needed Stratusfaction to WWE Live Events next month.

Local advertisements in Canada are advertising Stratus as the special guest host for a pair of WWE Live Events on March 26 and 27 in Ontario, Canada. Both shows are being advertised as RAW branded events.

Stratus has confirmed these appearances on her official website, so this will absolutely be happening unless something unforeseen takes place.

Trish Stratus will be at WrestleCon 2022 in Dallas

While these two WWE Live Events aren't actual matches for Trish Stratus, the WWE Hall of Famer will be in Dallas during WrestleMania 38 weekend as she'll be taking part in this year's WrestleCon event.

With Stratus being in the area, it certainly opens up the possibility of WWE utilizing her at WrestleMania in some form or fashion.

Stratus hasn't wrestled since SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto, where she lost to the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

While a rematch between the two women isn't on the cards, both Stratus and Sasha Banks have gone back and forth in recent months about wanting to have a match against each other.

At this time, Banks currently doesn't have a match for WrestleMania 38 but should certainly find her place on the card in the coming weeks.

Perhaps WWE could team up the two Hall of Famers in Lita and Stratus to make a run at the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38. The Bella Twins have also hinted in recent months that they would be interested in that role as well.

