Trish Stratus shares behind-the-scenes look into recent photoshoot; WWE legend nigh unrecognizable

Trish Stratus is one of the most decorated women in WWE history. She is a former 7-time Women's Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Stratus recently shared glimpses from her new photoshoot for her new 2025 calendar on YouTube.

Ad

Trish recently had a match against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at the Evolution PLE in July. The match was set after Tiffany chose her as her opponent for the second-ever all-women's premium live event. She came up short against the Buff Barbie, but the two women showed mutual respect.

Trish recently uploaded a video on her YouTube channel showcasing the behind-the-scenes footage of her 2025 Calendar photoshoot's April edition. In the video, Trish is dressed up like an anime character and looks almost unrecognizable. During the video, her stylists can also be seen talking about the new look of the WWE veteran.

Ad

Trending

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Fans loved this new look of the former Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see when Trish decides to make her next appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

Trish Stratus suffered the loss of her mother a few days ago

Just a few weeks after her most recent match in WWE, Trish Stratus shared some heartbreaking news on social media. On her Instagram handle, she revealed that her mother unfortunately passed away.

Ad

Trish's mother was battling cancer during her last days. The veteran even cancelled her autograph signing session in the city of Wales due to her mother's health. She stated that her mother wanted her to be by her side. Trish broke this unfortunate news on her Instagram handle by penning down an emotional message for her late mother.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends its thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Trish Stratus in such difficult times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!