  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Evolution
  • Trish Stratus shares behind-the-scenes look into recent photoshoot; WWE legend nigh unrecognizable

Trish Stratus shares behind-the-scenes look into recent photoshoot; WWE legend nigh unrecognizable

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 28, 2025 09:24 GMT
Former WWE Women
Former WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus (Image via: WWE.com)

Trish Stratus is one of the most decorated women in WWE history. She is a former 7-time Women's Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. Stratus recently shared glimpses from her new photoshoot for her new 2025 calendar on YouTube.

Ad

Trish recently had a match against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at the Evolution PLE in July. The match was set after Tiffany chose her as her opponent for the second-ever all-women's premium live event. She came up short against the Buff Barbie, but the two women showed mutual respect.

Trish recently uploaded a video on her YouTube channel showcasing the behind-the-scenes footage of her 2025 Calendar photoshoot's April edition. In the video, Trish is dressed up like an anime character and looks almost unrecognizable. During the video, her stylists can also be seen talking about the new look of the WWE veteran.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

youtube-cover
Ad

Fans loved this new look of the former Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see when Trish decides to make her next appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

Trish Stratus suffered the loss of her mother a few days ago

Just a few weeks after her most recent match in WWE, Trish Stratus shared some heartbreaking news on social media. On her Instagram handle, she revealed that her mother unfortunately passed away.

Ad

Trish's mother was battling cancer during her last days. The veteran even cancelled her autograph signing session in the city of Wales due to her mother's health. She stated that her mother wanted her to be by her side. Trish broke this unfortunate news on her Instagram handle by penning down an emotional message for her late mother.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends its thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Trish Stratus in such difficult times.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications