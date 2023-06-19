Trish Stratus shares a stunning photo, sends a message ahead of huge match against 5-time champion

Trish Stratus took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's show, Stratus will compete in a rare singles match against Raquel Rodriguez, a five-time champion in WWE. The winner will qualify for this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Taking to social media, not only did Stratus share a photo flaunting her amazing physique, but she also sent a message claiming that she will be the next Women's Money in the Bank winner.

"Next Miss💰in the 🏦 #MITB @WWE," wrote Stratus.

Zoey Stark recently talked about working alongside Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus formed an alliance at Night of Champions when the former helped the WWE legend beat Becky Lynch in a singles match.

Stark, who has enjoyed her alliance with Stratus, claimed that she isn't sure whose idea it was for the duo to join forces. Speaking in a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, she said:

"Honestly, I don’t know (whose idea it was to put me with Trish Stratus). If you’re asking legitimately, I really don’t know but whoever came up with that idea, thank you, because I love it. Trish and I, we are getting along great, we’re having a fun time and she’s being awesome and mentoring me and giving me good tips."

Stark previously qualified for this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Expect her to team up with Stratus during the ladder match against all four women, assuming the former Women's Champion manages to beat Raquel on RAW.

The Women's MITB Match will also feature Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Iyo Sky, and the winner of Bayley vs. Shotzi.

