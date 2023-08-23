Trish Stratus shuts down wild fan theory that claims "Trish will suffer"

Trish Stratus recently shut down a wild fan theory claiming she will suffer.

The Hall of Famer and Becky Lynch's rivalry seems never-ending. They began feuding with each other ever since the former double-crossed The Man several months ago. Their first encounter ended with the Hall of Famer on the winning side with help from Zoey Stark.

Attempts to have a rematch have ended in an unsatisfactory fashion. Therefore, the two women are now set to lock horns inside a steel cage match at WWE Payback. However, before that match can take place, Becky Lynch will have a chance to silence Stark once and for all next week on RAW in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

A fan took to Twitter to claim that "Trish will suffer" as The Man will overcome her longtime rival at WWE Payback. The Hall of Famer didn't take too kindly to the fan's claims and shut it down with just two words.

"Fake news," wrote Trish

Trish Stratus addresses the hostile reaction she got at RAW this week

This past week, RAW was held in Quebec City, Canada. Despite it being Trish Stratus' home country, the fans weren't on her side, especially after she insulted them a couple of times.

The fans weren't kind to both women during their segment and went out of their way to show it. Following the reception she received on RAW, Trish took to Twitter to address the hostile crowd.

"Last night’s look: killed it. Put fear into Lynch: killed it. Dealing with a rude French crowd: killed it," wrote Stratus.

Now that we are just two weeks away from this match, fans will be hoping that they can put this rivalry behind them.

