WWE Superstar tweets out a message after receiving hostile reception on RAW

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW featured several notable moments, including a promo battle between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

However, during the segment, fans in the Videotron Centre in Quebec City greeted both superstars with a hostile chant. The audience in the arena wasn't a fan of the exchange between Stratus and Lynch.

Taking to Twitter, Stratus addressed the hostile crowd reaction and also put Lynch on notice.

"Last night’s look: killed it. Put fear into Lynch: killed it. Dealing with a rude French crowd: killed it," wrote Stratus.

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Trish Stratus' rematch against Becky Lynch

Trish Stratus was recently in action against Becky Lynch, as the two women finally competed in their highly anticipated rematch on Monday Night RAW.

Previously, Lynch and Stratus faced off against one another at the Night of Champions premium live event. The ending to the first match saw the WWE Hall of Famer join forces with Zoey Stark, beginning their ongoing heel alliance.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo addressed the rematch between Stratus and Lynch, which recently took place on the red brand. He said:

"Throughout the show, they didn't promote this match at all. When Trish came down the aisle, I had forgotten all about this match. For whatever reason, they no-sold this match. This should have been a huge part of the show."

Stratus and Lynch have been feuding with each other for months. Following the conclusion of their latest bout, the two women are set to cross paths inside a Steel Cage, likely at next month's Payback premium live event.

