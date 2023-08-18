WWE no-sold enormous match between two major stars on purpose, according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

This week on WWE RAW, there were several matches planned, but one top bout was not advertised at all according to industry veteran Vince Russo. The former writer said that it felt like the company no-sold the match on purpose, with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's clash flying under the radar.

Over the last few weeks, WWE has been booking several storylines, but one has seemingly flown under the radar. After originally being expected on the SummerSlam card, fans were surprised when Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch was relegated to an episode of RAW.

When the episode finally came around, fans expected it to main event, but it didn't. Instead, it went on at the start of the third hour of RAW and throughout the show, there was not much advertising about it. When the match happened, it ended in a double count-out. While a steel cage match was announced between the two stars, Vince Russo felt less than impressed.

During Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo spoke about the match between the two and said that he was really surprised at the way that WWE treated the match. He said that they seemed to no-sell the match on purpose, despite it being one of the biggest matches on the show itself.

"Throughout the show, they didn't promote this match at all. When Trish came down the aisle, I had forgotten all about this match. For whatever reason, they no-sold this match. This should have been a huge part of the show." (42:28 - 42:59)

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will clash inside a steel cage in WWE

After the count-out saw Zoey Stark attack Lynch, the star was left unable to do much. Now though, the two are set to clash inside a steel cage match.

It will be the third match between the two and will perhaps end the feud that fans expected to end at WEE SummerSlam. While Stark may feel that Lynch does not stand a chance, it remains to be seen what happens when they finally meet.

