"You don't stand a chance" – WWE Superstar warns Becky Lynch ahead of her Steel Cage Match against Trish Stratus

WWE star Becky Lynch was put on notice ahead of her Steel Cage Match against Trish Stratus. Taking to Instagram, Zoey Stark issued a warning to the Irishwoman.

This past Monday on RAW, Lynch faced Stratus in their highly-awaited rematch. The match ended via a double count-out before Adam Pearce confirmed that the trilogy will take place inside of a steel cage.

Taking to Instagram, Stark hyped up the upcoming Steel Cage Match and even claimed that Lynch doesn't stand a chance against Stratus.

"Cage match with @trishstratuscom the GOAT? @beckylynchwwe you don't stand a chance. Good luck with that!" wrote Stark.

Konnan recently questioned Zoey Stark getting a push in WWE

Konnan recently expressed his concern and doubts of Triple H pushing Zoey Stark in the ongoing feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Konnan claimed he wasn't impressed by Stark's main roster run. He even stated that he wouldn't have booked her if he was in-charge of WWE's creative team. Konnan said:

"They must see something in her that we're not seeing. And, hey, we don't work there, and we don't know, but just from what I've seen off of TV, she does not impress me nor do I want to see what she's doing. And how would I book her if I had free reign? I may not even book her. How about that? Boom."

Stark aligned with Trish Stratus at the Night of Champions premium live event. She assisted the Hall of Famer during her first match against Becky Lynch, helping her beat the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

In recent weeks, Stark has faced Lynch twice in singles competition. She was victorious the first time, before losing the rematch. The 29-year-old also recently lost to Shayna Baszler in a singles match.

