Trish Stratus speculates on a potential dream match against Sasha Banks in WWE

During an appearance on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, Trish Stratus addressed the WWE Universe's interest in seeing her face off in a dream match against Sasha Banks.

“I love and respect Sasha so much, I love her in-ring work ... would I love to taste that? Yes, I would. Look, here’s the thing, people are buzzing about Sasha and I, we’ve basically had a five minute interaction at Royal Rumble. That was what began the buzz, that’s been two years straight of people just buzzing about it and dreaming and hoping. As a wrestling fan do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely. I think it’s a pretty awesome idea, to be honest. That’s all I’ve got to say about that guys.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

The thought of @trishstratuscom vs. @SashaBanksWWE has everyone on #WWETheBump excited and intrigued! A dream match that would be a spectacle! pic.twitter.com/nsLsC0PnPg — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2020

Sasha Banks recently said she would love to wrestle Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution 2

The Legit Boss was a guest on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast and during the interview, Sasha Banks revealed whom she would pick as an opponent if a second Evolution event were to happen in WWE.

“If I could choose anybody? Trish Stratus. I would lose my mind. But honestly, there are so many people. I would like to have a match with anybody I have not had a match with before. Trish Stratus was the top of the women’s division of her time. She was the best." h/t WrestlingNews.co

Interestingly, Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus have only wrestled in the ring together twice. Both instances occurred in 2018, one being the Royal Rumble Match and the other being a 10-woman tag team match on an episode of WWE RAW. Sasha and Trish tagged together during their second time being in the same ring at the same time.

However, Banks and Stratus have never faced each other in a one-on-one clash, so that would easily be a dream match for any WWE fan.

Also, Sasha Banks recently confirmed her starring role in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. If a potential match between Trish and Sasha were to happen, it would certainly be one of the biggest mainstream feuds at the moment.