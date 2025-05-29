Trish Stratus, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Liv Morgan, and others react to Bayley's rare personal update amid WWE absence

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Trish Stratus, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Liv Morgan, recently took to social media to react to Bayley's rare personal update. The Role Model has not been seen on TV since getting attacked before WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Bayley last competed inside the squared circle on the April 14, 2025, edition of RAW. She was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41, but was taken out by Becky Lynch ahead of The Show of Shows. Since then, The Role Model has not been seen on WWE TV.

Amid her hiatus, the former Damage CTRL member recently took to Instagram to share photos and videos alongside several wrestling names, including Shayna Baszler, Indi Hartwell, Natalya, and Naomi. This is an extremely rare update from Bayley as it is uncommon for her to post bikini photos and videos on her social media.

Ad

Trending

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Bayley's Instagram post, including Trish Stratus, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Shotzi, Chelsea Green, Elias, Shayna Baszler, Stevie Turner, Ivar, Kayla Braxton, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Mickie James, Mia Yim, Renee Paqutte, Raquel Rodriguez and more. Meanwhile, Jaida Parker, Indi Hartwell, Natalya, and Naomi left comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Ad

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Bayley's Instagram]

Bayley wants Paramore to play her theme at WWE WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Billboard, Bayley revealed that Paramore was her favourite music band growing up. The Role Model added that she wanted the band to play her theme song at WWE WrestleMania.

Ad

"Paramore. Paramore, dude. It doesn't even have to be my theme. If we want to collab, make a new song together, or I'll take any of their songs. Yeah, they've been my favorite band since I was in high school. Hayley Williams is a genius, so they're my dream theme song, they're my dream WrestleMania entrance band. Anything with them, I'll take it. [Host: We'll have to get Hayley on the phone] Yeah, we're besties," Bayley said.

Ad

Check out the post below:

It remains to be seen when Bayley will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More