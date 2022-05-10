Trish Stratus talks about a possible return after being inspired by former rival

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus talks about getting the urge to return to the ring, especially after seeing the success of Lita.

Stratus is arguably one of the most impactful women in WWE. In her six-year run with the company, she captured the women's championship seven times and became a Hall of Fame inductee in 2013, becoming an inspiration to many.

During her tenure with the company, she also had several interesting and noteworthy feuds. One of which was with Lita, the woman she beat before her retirement in 2006.

While making an appearance during the convention of For the Love of Wrestling 2022, the Hall of Famer was asked if she gets the urge to get back inside the ring after the success of Lita in the modern generation. The superstar then admitted that it did and discussed her appearance during a live event in Toronto:

“Yeah, to be honest, it did. I was lucky, a couple of weeks later… the live event was so much fun because it was just after that and I got a chance to go back and it was in Toronto and in another town near me at home so I just drove in, took my kids and yeah, you get in there, you feel the energy of the crowd, you do some promos, you do some slapping and it’s just like, oh, it’s such — it’s good,” Trish Stratus said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Lita made a recent appearance in WWE earlier this year. Appearing during this year's Royal Rumble and even challenged for the title when she faced Becky Lynch in a losing effort at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Trish Stratus made a surprise appearance during a Toronto live event

Fans in attendance at the Toronto live show on March 28, 2022, were in for a surprise when Stratus not only made an appearance but also got physical with Becky Lynch.

The Man, who at the time was still the RAW Women's Champion, defeated Rhea Ripley when she got into an altercation with the veteran. While the two were squaring off, Stratus delivered a slap to Lynch as Ripley joined the attack.

With her willingness and current physique, a return to the company is definitely not far off for Trish Stratus. If she does decide to lace up her boots for one last run, she already has Big Time Becks waiting for her.

