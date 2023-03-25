Trish Stratus verbally jabs with WWE star ahead of their meeting at WrestleMania 39

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus continues to trade verbal jabs with Bayley ahead of the two facing off in tag team action at WrestleMania 39.

Since returning three weeks ago, Stratus has been on Bayley's bad side. She helped Lita and Becky Lynch defeat the Grand Slam champion's faction members, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, for the women's tag team titles. A six-woman tag team match was later announced pitting Damage CTRL against Lynch and the pair of Hall of Famers.

As the match draws closer, neither side has been shy of trading physical blows in the ring or verbal blows online. When Bayley jokingly commented that she wasn't involved with Kevin Hart's new Cold As Balls program yet enjoys taking ice-cold baths, Stratus took the opening to sneak in another zinger:

"Ah, that explains the cold disposition."

Trish Stratus has not wrestled for WWE since SummerSlam 2019

Trish Stratus last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam 2019, where she had an epic showdown with Charlotte Flair in Canada. Despite an incredible effort, which even saw her lock Flair in her own Figure-8 submission hold, The Queen managed to defeat the legend in dramatic fashion.

Now Stratus gets a chance to return once again and show the WWE Universe that she still has what it takes to compete with the superstars of today. However, she did recently state in an interview that her full-time days of wrestling with the company are over.

While the Hall of Famer's future is foggy, one thing that remains certain is her legacy. WWE recently highlighted her incredible career, along with Lita's equally incredible career, in the latest WWE on A&E documentary series, Rivals. The episode took an incredible look at the barriers both women broke during their time in the Attitude Era.

Whether WrestleMania 39 is the last time Trish Stratus competes in a WWE ring or not remains to be seen. But it's incredible that in 2023 the WWE Universe gets to see her compete at least one more time.

