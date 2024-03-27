Trolling CM Punk because of personal feelings is "extra hilarious," says former WWE Champion

Former WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre recently admitted that his CM Punk taunts are a bit personal, but he still finds them "extra hilarious."

Drew McIntyre will lock horns with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Scottish Psychopath is on a mission to win a world title in front of a live crowd and to achieve that he has been in one of the best heel runs of his career. Despite being embroiled in a feud with Rollins, McIntyre has taken consistent potshots at CM Punk in the past few weeks.

The Straight Edge Superstar suffered a torn tricep at the 2024 Royal Rumble, and McIntyre claimed that he prayed for it to happen and ruin his 'Mania plans. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the former WWE Champion suggested that the closest CM Punk can come close to having his spot at WrestleMania 40 is if the latter joins the commentary desk.

The segment ended with Rollins joining the fray and delivering a Stomp to Drew McIntyre after the Second City Saint exited the ring. During a chat with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, The Scottish Psychopath was asked who's more fun to troll among CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

"I guess Punk just because of personal feelings, and it's extra hilarious. But Seth is pretty easy, he does get offended pretty easily, so I enjoy poking at him!" McIntyre said. [1:14 - 1:26]

Check out the full interview below:

Drew McIntyre vows to "break" CM Punk if they ever have a WWE match

The Best in the World and McIntyre have crossed paths several times, but they have never been one-on-one in a singles match. WWE fans are waiting for a dream match between the two men to happen sooner or later.

In a recent interview with The Ringer, The Scottish Psychopath mentioned that CM Punk does not credit him enough. Plus, Drew McIntyre has promised to break The Straight Edge Superstar into pieces if they tried to settle the score inside the squared circle.

"[CM Punk] came crawling back to sports entertainment; good for him! Brought him a few eyeballs, got a big payday, I get all that stuff. If you get put in a situation with me, I’m going to verbally tear you apart and physically tear you apart. I want that match with him, but I don’t believe he’ll be in a physical condition to wrestle Drew McIntyre. He’s literally made of glass, real glass, and I’ll break him!" he said.

WWE has not officially confirmed Punk's status for the Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre WrestleMania 40 match. Only time will tell if The Best in the World becomes a special guest referee or joins the announcing team at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

