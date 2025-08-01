Truth behind massive WWE botch revealed; Cody Rhodes was involved

The truth about one of WWE's massive recent botches has been revealed. Cody Rhodes, who was part of the infamous segment, has himself come out with the details of what happened.
At the Elimination Chamber, fans witnessed one of the most shocking moments in WWE history when John Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. This happened after The Rock made an offer to Rhodes to join him. But after The American Nightmare turned down The Final Boss, Cena stepped up.
This led to a brutal beatdown by Cena and The Rock, who were also accompanied in the ring by rapper Travis Scott. After Cena was done beating up Rhodes, Scott took his turn and slapped him hard while he was held down by The Franchise Player.
It was then rumored that Rhodes was legitimately injured from Scott's blow and suffered a busted eardrum and a black eye. While neither WWE nor Rhodes confirmed anything at the point, the former Undisputed WWE Champion has revealed the truth.
During an appearance on Hot Ones, Rhodes was asked whether Scott injuring him was fact or fiction.
“I wish I could tell you it wasn’t true, because I wanted anyone else to have the credit for that. So you’ve got Rock in the ring, and you’ve got Cena in the ring. But my man Travis, who nothing but love for, he has a big old hand. So yes, it did bust my eardrum," he mentioned. [From 09:01 to 09:18]
Rhodes did mention that he didn't retaliate because he was happy with him being a part of their show. He added that he would like Scott to make a return to WWE as well.
Travis Scott cost Cody Rhodes the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41
Following Elimination Chamber, Travis Scott made an appearance at WrestleMania 41 during the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match for the WWE Undisputed Championship.
As Rhodes had Cena down after a Cross Rhodes, Scott pulled the referee from the ring before he could make the three-count. Rhodes did end up hitting a Cross Rhodes on the rapper, but this allowed Cena to capitalize and win his 17th WWE World Title.
Notably, WWE had plans for Scott to team up with John Cena this year, but they had to pivot since the singer didn't commit to WWE completely, and the two parties had a falling out. It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes's wish of seeing him in WWE again comes true.
