Truth behind massive WWE botch revealed; Cody Rhodes was involved

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 01, 2025 13:07 GMT
Cody Rhodes. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Cody Rhodes is a former Undisputed WWE Champion! (Image credits: WWE.com)

The truth about one of WWE's massive recent botches has been revealed. Cody Rhodes, who was part of the infamous segment, has himself come out with the details of what happened.

Ad

At the Elimination Chamber, fans witnessed one of the most shocking moments in WWE history when John Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. This happened after The Rock made an offer to Rhodes to join him. But after The American Nightmare turned down The Final Boss, Cena stepped up.

This led to a brutal beatdown by Cena and The Rock, who were also accompanied in the ring by rapper Travis Scott. After Cena was done beating up Rhodes, Scott took his turn and slapped him hard while he was held down by The Franchise Player.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was then rumored that Rhodes was legitimately injured from Scott's blow and suffered a busted eardrum and a black eye. While neither WWE nor Rhodes confirmed anything at the point, the former Undisputed WWE Champion has revealed the truth.

During an appearance on Hot Ones, Rhodes was asked whether Scott injuring him was fact or fiction.

“I wish I could tell you it wasn’t true, because I wanted anyone else to have the credit for that. So you’ve got Rock in the ring, and you’ve got Cena in the ring. But my man Travis, who nothing but love for, he has a big old hand. So yes, it did bust my eardrum," he mentioned. [From 09:01 to 09:18]
Ad

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Rhodes did mention that he didn't retaliate because he was happy with him being a part of their show. He added that he would like Scott to make a return to WWE as well.

Travis Scott cost Cody Rhodes the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

Following Elimination Chamber, Travis Scott made an appearance at WrestleMania 41 during the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Ad

As Rhodes had Cena down after a Cross Rhodes, Scott pulled the referee from the ring before he could make the three-count. Rhodes did end up hitting a Cross Rhodes on the rapper, but this allowed Cena to capitalize and win his 17th WWE World Title.

youtube-cover
Ad

Notably, WWE had plans for Scott to team up with John Cena this year, but they had to pivot since the singer didn't commit to WWE completely, and the two parties had a falling out. It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes's wish of seeing him in WWE again comes true.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Hot Ones and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications