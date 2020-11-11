TV Ratings and viewership figures for this week's RAW revealed 

The viewership for this week's RAW witnessed a slight increase from last week's figure as the latest episode drew 1.690 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Last week's RAW drew an average of 1.656 million viewers.

RAW: 1.69 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 10, 2020

The first hour of the latest installment of RAW had 1.847 million viewers. RAW opened with a Miz TV segment, which also had appearances from Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and The New Day. The opening segment was to set up the main event of the evening. A Triple Threat second-chance Survivor Series qualifier match kicked off the in-ring proceedings of the show. Matt Riddle defeated Elias and Jeff Hardy to take up the RAW Survivor Series team's final spot.

The viewership dropped in the second hour as RAW drew 1.690 million viewers. The third hour saw a much-needed rebound from last week's record-low number.

This week, WWE drew 1.532 million compared to last week's dismal figure of 1.455 million viewers.

Given below is the hourly breakdown for RAW:

Hour 1 - This Week (1.847 Million) - Last Week (1.747 Million)

Hour 2 - This Week (1.690 Million) - Last Week (1.767 Million)

Hour 3 - This Week (1.532 Million) - Last Week (1.455 Million)

While RAW experienced a significant drop in the second hour, the show managed to retain a decent amount of viewers for the third and final hour.

When it comes to the key 18-49 demo, the first hour drew a 0.59 rating, this second hour had 0.53, and the third hour got a 0.49 rating. The average demo rating was 0.53, which was up from last week's figure of 0.43.

RAW had some competition as New England Patriots took on the New York Jets in the 9th week of Monday Night Football. It's worth noting that the game drew 9.828 million viewers on ESPN.

Another positive takeaway for the WWE would a 20.5% increase in the 18-49 females demo and a 25% increase in the 12-34 females demo.

By the end of the night, RAW came 4th across all cable programming.

The final hour of RAW had two really good matches. Mustafa Ali and Ricochet put on a solid contest before the six-man tag team main event. Lana was put through the table for the 8th time, and Asuka also got some in-ring time on the episode.

Next week's episode will be the go-home show for Survivor Series, and WWE has announced two big title matches with the expectation that it would further help the ratings and viewership.