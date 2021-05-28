Twitch ban former WWE star Paige's account

Former WWE Superstar Paige had her Twitch account banned last night. She was doing a watch-along of Jim Carrey's popular film "Dumb and Dumber" when the stream went offline.

The ban is Paige's first on Twitch, and thus, it is implausible to lead to a permanent suspension. As per Twitch guidelines, the first ban can last up to 30 days, but streamers have control of their accounts back within a week on many occasions.

Previously, Paige streamed the 1986 movie "Labyrinth" as a watch-along but did not get her account banned. It is unknown if the former WWE Divas champion got a strike or warning for it.

Paige is yet to comment on her ban and has not posted anything on her Instagram or Twitter in the past couple of days.

Former WWE star Paige's account gets DMCA takedown notice?

Twitch sent out an email to all content creators earlier today highlighting the DMCA notices they have received. The live streaming service claims that around 1000 music publishers have sent them takedown notices and are working on getting things sorted. The email read:

"We are committed to being more transparent with you about DMCA. We recently received a batch of DMCA takedown notifications with about 1,000 individual claims from music publishers. All of the claims are for VODs, and the vast majority target streamers listening to background music while playing video games or IRL streaming. Based on the number of claims, we believe these rights holders used automated tools to scan and identify copyrighted music in creators' VODs and Clips, which means that they will likely send further notices. We are actively speaking with music labels about solutions that could work for creators as well as rights holders. This is our first such contact from the music publishing industry (there can be several owners for a single piece of music), and we are disappointed they decided to send takedowns when we are willing and ready to speak to them about solutions."

The DMCA takedown notifications could be the reason why former WWE star Paige's stream went offline. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further details regarding this story.

