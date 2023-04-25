Twitter agrees as female WWE star teases winning the new World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H made a significant announcement on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship. This happened so the company can have at least one full-time world champion amid Roman Reigns' reduced schedule.

Multiple superstars have already expressed their desire to win the World Heavyweight Title, but it remains to be seen who will be eligible following the WWE Draft. Meanwhile, a surprising name has also teased going after the big gold belt.

Rhea Ripley has retweeted a fan's post of her holding the SmackDown Women's Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship. This indicates The Eradicator has at least some interest in competing for it.

A few Twitter users replied to the tweet, stating they would be interested in seeing Ripley make history and go after the World Heavyweight Championship.

While she has a history of attacking male WWE stars, Rhea Ripley is unlikely to have a competitive intergender match. As a result, she might not get the chance to win the big gold belt. The SmackDown Women's Champion could still get attacked by a man, with only one superstar capable of doing it.

Who should win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship?

Roman Reigns may remain on SmackDown, so the World Heavyweight Champion will likely come from RAW.

So, as long as they don't move to the blue brand during the WWE Draft, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be the biggest contenders to win it. Rhea Ripley's stablemate Finn Balor also has his eyes on the prize, but he should move to SmackDown along with the entire Judgment Day.

However, The American Nightmare shouldn't hold the big gold belt. It would feel like a consolation prize after he failed to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes must finish his story by dethroning The Tribal Chief, even if that means being drafted from RAW to SmackDown.

This leaves Rollins, who is the perfect choice to hold the World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary has been WWE's most consistent performer for years and is undoubtedly deserving of a fifth world title reign in the company.

Do you think Seth Rollins should win the World Heavyweight Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

