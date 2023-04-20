The only man capable of attacking Rhea Ripley was last seen in WWE 335 days ago

Rhea Ripley has been incredibly dominant in WWE over the past 12 months. Not only is she the SmackDown Women's Champion, but The Eradicator has attacked several male superstars.

She constantly lays her hands on The Judgment Day's rivals, with barely any pushback. This week's episode of RAW proves that Ripley isn't slowing down.

She hit Kevin Owens with a clothesline and had an intense staredown with Solo Sikoa. However, while the Australian star has been inviting them to attack her, no male wrestler has tried to do so. Even The Bloodline's Enforcer may not follow up on their brief confrontation.

Only one man can step up and give Rhea Ripley what she seemingly deserves. Someone who has a history of attacking women in the WWE: Randy Orton. He is still recovering from severe back issues, last appearing on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

But when The Viper returns, he could go into a feud with The Judgment Day. Orton wouldn't back down from Ripley. In fact, he would be happy to RKO her, just like he did to Stephanie McMahon, Stacy Kiebler, Nia Jax, and many more women.

However, despite the possibility of Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Rhea Ripley, WWE still might not be comfortable booking a competitive inter-gender match. The Eradicator's ultimate comeuppance would have to come within the women's division itself.

Who can challenge Rhea Ripley for her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship?

Ripley is currently part of The Judgment Day's feud with the Latino World Order, which means a title match between her and Zelina Vega will likely happen soon. The two could face off at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6.

Beyond that, the WWE Draft could determine Rhea Ripley's next few opponents. Quite a few RAW stars would make for great challengers if they move to SmackDown, with Asuka and Becky Lynch leading the way. However, there is one dream match Ripley needs to have.

A match between her and Bianca Belair must happen in the coming year, potentially at WrestleMania 40. Both superstars have grown as performers since their last match against each other and are the Women's Champions of their respective brands. The EST of WWE might be the woman who finally takes Ripley down.

