WWE Backlash 2023 predictions: Who could Rhea Ripley face at the event?

Numerous WWE Backlash 2023 predictions are being made as the event comes closer, with Rhea Ripley's presence also highly speculated. The Eradicator is still not engaged in a specific feud, but it looks like somebody could rise up to the challenge

Although Rhea Ripley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, she would still join The Judgment Day in their activities, specifically those involving Rey Mysterio and the newly reformed LWO.

A member of LWO, Zelina Vega, has already begun taking shots at the heelish stable on social media and during shows. It would only be a matter of time before Ripley and Vega began their own feud leading to WWE Backlash 2023 for the title.

Since WWE Backlash 2023 will take place in Puerto Rico, it's highly possible that they will add Vega to the card. The 32-year-old has previously expressed that if WWE is indeed traveling to the country, she wants to compete in a title match in front of her family. From the looks of it, the stars are aligning for an eventual feud between Vega and Rhea Ripley.

WWE Backlash 2023 predictions: Rhea Ripley may not be the only Judgment Day member performing at the event

The Eradicator was present at RAW after WrestleMania 39 to hint at a future matchup with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, the rest of her stablemates tried to target somebody else.

On this year's Show of Shows, Dominik Mysterio was unable to defeat his father. One of the main reasons the former came up short was because of Bad Bunny, who was sitting at the Spanish commentary table and interfered during the match. The Puerto Rican rapper was present once again on the red brand episode and had a physical altercation with Damian Priest and Dominik.

This time around, The Judgment Day duo managed to exact their revenge by slamming the award-winning artist through the commentary table. Rey immediately came to Bad Bunny's aid, but the Hall of Famer was too late. It was then shared by the Stamford-based promotion that the rapper suffered a shoulder injury.

From the looks of it, another match that could take place at WWE Backlash 2023 is a tag team contest between Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest, who was also raised in Puerto Rico.

It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day will indeed be present at WWE Backlash 2023.

Poll : 0 votes