"Might be the greatest promotion on Earth" - Twitter erupts after Bloodline member takes a shot at Andrew Tate on WWE SmackDown premiere 

Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy as Paul Heyman referenced Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson, and Ben Shapiro during a face-off between Logan Paul and The Bloodline.

On this week's WWE SmackDown premiere, The Bloodline took to the ring to address the fans in attendance. However, before Roman Reigns could proceed with his promo, Logan Paul, Reigns' opponent at Crown Jewel, stepped up to the ring. Paul Heyman then cut a promo on Paul and the pop industry, referencing Tate, Peterson, and Shapiro in the process.

In reaction to Heyman namedropping Tate on live television, fans went wild on Twitter. The majority of them praised the veteran manager for taking shots at Tate, while some even questioned if Tate was going to face Roman Reigns down the road.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

WrestleHayze @Hayze_Fx #wwe #WWERaw Paul Heyman is torching Ben sharpiro Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson lmao #smackdown Paul Heyman is torching Ben sharpiro Andrew Tate and Jordan Peterson lmao #smackdown #wwe #WWERaw

iBeast @ibeastIess "The less said about Andrew Tate the better, Except Tate doesn't have the balls to face Roman Reigns"



LMFAOOOO I LOVE YOU PAUL "The less said about Andrew Tate the better, Except Tate doesn't have the balls to face Roman Reigns"LMFAOOOO I LOVE YOU PAUL

🌬️𝕽𝖏 @SouthsideGrown



You love to see it. 🫶



#SmackDown Paul Heyman dragging Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate through the mud, live on WWE Programming.You love to see it. 🫶 Paul Heyman dragging Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate through the mud, live on WWE Programming. You love to see it. 🫶#SmackDown https://t.co/epYGdJU79e

Coach Greg Adams @coachgregadams Andrew Tate vs Roman Reigns? Let’s see it! Andrew Tate vs Roman Reigns? Let’s see it! https://t.co/adBW1mXnBg

šïr.vämp.łæïre @iambaudelaire the first 8 minutes of the WWE premier tonight and they roasting ben shapiro and andrew tate, pretty based if you ask me. the first 8 minutes of the WWE premier tonight and they roasting ben shapiro and andrew tate, pretty based if you ask me. https://t.co/7LgYH1Szqn

David A🥶 @DavefrmNja #Smackdown ANDREW TATE NAME DROP ON WWE LIVE TV WTFFFFFFF ANDREW TATE NAME DROP ON WWE LIVE TV WTFFFFFFF😭😭😭😭😭 #Smackdown

Ali🦁 @itsYDG2 WWE burying Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate on their season premiere. This might be the greatest promotion on Earth WWE burying Ben Shapiro and Andrew Tate on their season premiere. This might be the greatest promotion on Earth

Throughout 2022, Tate gained massive popularity on social media. He is a former kickboxer whose comments in recent months have led to him getting banned on multiple social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Roman Reigns will aim to secure a historic win for The Bloodline at Crown Jewel

At the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. He will aim to get a big win for The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief will put his title on the line against the YouTube megastar, who will be competing in only his third match with the promotion. Reigns and Paul previously sat down for an interview on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, which marked the beginning of their ongoing rivalry.

The Maverick almost caused a riff among The Bloodline on the latest episode of SmackDown when he followed Heyman's promo by asking who The Tribal Chief was, Roman Reigns or Jey Uso? The situation was handled by Sami Zayn, who reiterated that the faction needs to be on the same page.

Could Andrew Tate be the next social media influencer after Logan Paul to appear in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

