Alexa Bliss sent shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe after attempting to execute Sister Abigail (Bray Wyatt's finishing move) on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week on the red brand, Little Miss Bliss took on Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in a triple-threat match, with the winner advancing to the #1 contender's match against Bayley next week. During the bout, Alexa teased a return to her old roots as she attempted to hit Sister Abigail on Lynch. However, she was unable to execute the maneuver.

Bliss' actions stirred the pot as many fans began speculating that the former RAW Women's Champion could join forces with Bray Wyatt once again. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident. Embedded below are a few of the many fan tweets:

That audible gasp from the crowd when Alexa Bliss went for the Sister Abigail was so good.

Investment in the character 🖤

Despite failing to deliver Sister Abigail to Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss was able to pick up the victory. She will now face Bayley, who won the other triple-threat match to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Alexa Bliss says she has "newfound aggression" after teasing to align with Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss hinted at a change of character in a post-match interview. The former NXT star mentioned that she has a newfound aggression, which she will channel to take down Bayley in their match next week:

"We've had a lot of run-ins with Damage CTRL, including Bayley. I think I'm prepared for Bayley this time. Last time, I was really finding my footing, but this time, I have this newfound aggression and I think I'm really going to channel that with Bayley and I'm excited for next week."

With Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt on different brands, it'll be interesting to see how WWE builds up a program between the two. The Eater of the Worlds has made his presence felt during Bliss' segments in the past. However, it's still unknown if the duo are on their way to re-align or if the former WWE Universal Champion is seeking revenge for her past betrayal.

