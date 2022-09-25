Create

"Get away from my man" - Twitter explodes after Liv Morgan posts a picture with AEW's MJF

The WWE and AEW stars bumped into each other at a party.
The WWE and AEW stars bumped into each other at a party.
Lennard Surrao
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Sep 25, 2022 02:06 AM IST

Liv Morgan and MJF successfully sent the internet into meltdown after they were recently spotted together at a birthday party that also included former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana).

It's no secret that several wrestlers from AEW and WWE continue to be friends outside the ring despite the supposed war between the promotions. Liv Morgan and MJF's unexpected sighting together naturally got the fans talking on Twitter, as many quickly clarified that the duo were just friends.

In case you missed it, the AEW star recently got engaged to his long-time partner, while Morgan has reportedly been in a relationship with Bo Dallas for a while now.

@YaOnlyLivvOnce Get away from my man
@azuIgranista @YaOnlyLivvOnce he's married lol they're just friends
@DRapalee @YaOnlyLivvOnce They're just friends. Kind of sad when a man and woman can't even take pics together without people assuming that they're dating or whatever
@The_MJF @YaOnlyLivvOnce Just cause there’s a goalkeeper doesn’t mean you can’t score
@YaOnlyLivvOnce Just friends or dating each other together now?????????????????
@YaOnlyLivvOnce Yall better not think they together this man just announced to being engaged
MJF and Liv Morgan are friends in real Life.And we have stupids in IWC who think this is a AEW vs WWE "War".Support wrestlers, not wrestling companies.
@YaOnlyLivvOnce I love how wrestlers have friends from all companies. And they aren't arguing over which one is better. They just hang out.

Tony Khan's name unsurprisingly also cropped up online as many fans believed the AEW boss might not be happy to see MJF with one of WWE's most popular stars.

The 26-year-old star has teased jumping ship to WWE several times, and he could seemingly be getting to know his future locker room!

@The_MJF @YaOnlyLivvOnce Tony Khan right now https://t.co/gft69H5Mi5
@YaOnlyLivvOnce HHH seeing this. Tony seeing this https://t.co/an9T8a0aRb
@The_MJF @YaOnlyLivvOnce Already getting to know your future locker room 💀
@The_MJF @YaOnlyLivvOnce TK must be furious now 😂😂😂
MJF hanging out with Liv Morgan in his spare time. Tony hanging out with Rovert in his spare time. LEVELS. twitter.com/The_MJF/status…
@YaOnlyLivvOnce @TurnHeelWres The Kan’s : https://t.co/7zOdtgFQsC

The Twitterati, as always, also churned out a host of hilarious memes and reactions as it's not every day that you get to witness talents from rival camps hang out with each other.

@The_MJF @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv morgan there for a promo class?
@The_MJF @YaOnlyLivvOnce teaching her how to cut a promo. lets get it gang https://t.co/syhJiQb181
is Liv Morgan All Elite!?Is MJF WWE Bound!?Is that plant gonna make it to next week!?Find out next time on DragonBall Z! twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce…
@YaOnlyLivvOnce If Vince was still in charge, this photo might have never come out.
@The_MJF @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/RcD7x1wRdP
@The_MJF @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/RUmfOnkl1x

Liv Morgan and MJF are currently in prominent spots in their respective companies

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of Tony Khan's most prized assets as the young wrestler has already proven to be a dependable draw for AEW. MJF recently returned from a brief hiatus and secured a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The highly-rated star is expected to eventually capture the promotion's top prize, which Jon Moxley currently holds, and embark on a possibly career-defining run with the belt.

As for Liv Morgan, the SmackDown Women's Champion is scheduled to face Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match soon, and we also have a potential spoiler regarding the title showdown.

While Morgan and MJF are both under long-term contracts, the AEW star has teased doing business with WWE as he will be at the center of a massive bidding war in 2024 once he becomes a free agent.

Do you see MJF and Liv Morgan being future colleagues in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...