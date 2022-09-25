"Get away from my man" - Twitter explodes after Liv Morgan posts a picture with AEW's MJF

Liv Morgan and MJF successfully sent the internet into meltdown after they were recently spotted together at a birthday party that also included former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana).
It's no secret that several wrestlers from AEW and WWE continue to be friends outside the ring despite the supposed war between the promotions. Liv Morgan and MJF's unexpected sighting together naturally got the fans talking on Twitter, as many quickly clarified that the duo were just friends.
In case you missed it, the AEW star recently got engaged to his long-time partner, while Morgan has reportedly been in a relationship with Bo Dallas for a while now.
Tony Khan's name unsurprisingly also cropped up online as many fans believed the AEW boss might not be happy to see MJF with one of WWE's most popular stars.
The 26-year-old star has teased jumping ship to WWE several times, and he could seemingly be getting to know his future locker room!
The Twitterati, as always, also churned out a host of hilarious memes and reactions as it's not every day that you get to witness talents from rival camps hang out with each other.
Liv Morgan and MJF are currently in prominent spots in their respective companies
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of Tony Khan's most prized assets as the young wrestler has already proven to be a dependable draw for AEW. MJF recently returned from a brief hiatus and secured a shot at the AEW World Championship.
The highly-rated star is expected to eventually capture the promotion's top prize, which Jon Moxley currently holds, and embark on a possibly career-defining run with the belt.
As for Liv Morgan, the SmackDown Women's Champion is scheduled to face Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match soon, and we also have a potential spoiler regarding the title showdown.
While Morgan and MJF are both under long-term contracts, the AEW star has teased doing business with WWE as he will be at the center of a massive bidding war in 2024 once he becomes a free agent.
Do you see MJF and Liv Morgan being future colleagues in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.
