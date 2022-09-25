"Get away from my man" - Twitter explodes after Liv Morgan posts a picture with AEW's MJF

Liv Morgan and MJF successfully sent the internet into meltdown after they were recently spotted together at a birthday party that also included former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana).

It's no secret that several wrestlers from AEW and WWE continue to be friends outside the ring despite the supposed war between the promotions. Liv Morgan and MJF's unexpected sighting together naturally got the fans talking on Twitter, as many quickly clarified that the duo were just friends.

In case you missed it, the AEW star recently got engaged to his long-time partner, while Morgan has reportedly been in a relationship with Bo Dallas for a while now.

john austin @john4286 @DRapalee @YaOnlyLivvOnce They're just friends. Kind of sad when a man and woman can't even take pics together without people assuming that they're dating or whatever @DRapalee @YaOnlyLivvOnce They're just friends. Kind of sad when a man and woman can't even take pics together without people assuming that they're dating or whatever

Tiffany Dupree @Tiffany91120742 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Yall better not think they together this man just announced to being engaged @YaOnlyLivvOnce Yall better not think they together this man just announced to being engaged

Rompiballe @RompiballeI MJF and Liv Morgan are friends in real Life.

And we have stupids in IWC who think this is a AEW vs WWE "War".

Support wrestlers, not wrestling companies. MJF and Liv Morgan are friends in real Life.And we have stupids in IWC who think this is a AEW vs WWE "War".Support wrestlers, not wrestling companies.

Marcus Renville @Renville7Inc @YaOnlyLivvOnce I love how wrestlers have friends from all companies. And they aren't arguing over which one is better. They just hang out. @YaOnlyLivvOnce I love how wrestlers have friends from all companies. And they aren't arguing over which one is better. They just hang out.

Tony Khan's name unsurprisingly also cropped up online as many fans believed the AEW boss might not be happy to see MJF with one of WWE's most popular stars.

The 26-year-old star has teased jumping ship to WWE several times, and he could seemingly be getting to know his future locker room!

The Twitterati, as always, also churned out a host of hilarious memes and reactions as it's not every day that you get to witness talents from rival camps hang out with each other.

Cult of Personality @Phranchize23



Is MJF WWE Bound!?



Is that plant gonna make it to next week!?



Find out next time on DragonBall Z! LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Better than you Better than you https://t.co/hokobjfos2 is Liv Morgan All Elite!?Is MJF WWE Bound!?Is that plant gonna make it to next week!?Find out next time on DragonBall Z! twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce… is Liv Morgan All Elite!?Is MJF WWE Bound!?Is that plant gonna make it to next week!?Find out next time on DragonBall Z! twitter.com/yaonlylivvonce…

jl/jl @jla7jla @YaOnlyLivvOnce If Vince was still in charge, this photo might have never come out. @YaOnlyLivvOnce If Vince was still in charge, this photo might have never come out.

Liv Morgan and MJF are currently in prominent spots in their respective companies

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of Tony Khan's most prized assets as the young wrestler has already proven to be a dependable draw for AEW. MJF recently returned from a brief hiatus and secured a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The highly-rated star is expected to eventually capture the promotion's top prize, which Jon Moxley currently holds, and embark on a possibly career-defining run with the belt.

As for Liv Morgan, the SmackDown Women's Champion is scheduled to face Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match soon, and we also have a potential spoiler regarding the title showdown.

While Morgan and MJF are both under long-term contracts, the AEW star has teased doing business with WWE as he will be at the center of a massive bidding war in 2024 once he becomes a free agent.

Do you see MJF and Liv Morgan being future colleagues in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far