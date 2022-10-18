"It's the beginning of the story"– Twitter explodes as wrestling fans react to The Miz's destructive attack on Dexter Lumis

The Miz and Dexter Lumis feud has been going on for weeks now. The storyline began when the latter kidnapped the former WWE Champion and started threatening his family.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz was scheduled to face Lumis in a singles match. If the latter had won, he would have received a WWE contract. Before the match, however, The A-Lister started making excuses and faked an injury.

Despite his attempts, the match was still on the card. Eventually, The Miz attacked Dexter while he was entering the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion brutalized Lumis as he hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale on a steel chair.

The WWE Universe was shocked to see The Miz assaulting Lumis, despite him being scared of the latter for weeks now. Many fans expressed their disappointment at the canceled bout.

Check out some interesting reactions below:

Vince Russo criticized The Miz and Dexter Lumis' segment on RAW

The former WWE writer has criticized The Miz and Dexter Lumis' segment on the previous edition of Monday Night RAW.

Last week's episode of RAW saw The A-lister celebrate his 42nd birthday with his wife, Maryse. However, Lumis appeared out of nowhere and choked The Miz out. The segment concluded with Dexter bursting the balloons and eating a slice of the cake.

Discussing the same on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that the segment looked flat and weak.

"Listen, I sold a cake for Ric Flair once, and I was in that cake. If you're gonna sell a cake, sell a cake. That was so weak. Then, him popping up balls and eating the cake, this was another one that fell so flat. But forget all this, give him a pass for this. What's happening next week? We know they don't know where to go with this," he said.

The veteran added that it was only because of Shawn Michaels that the two men finally got the opportunity to have a match.

"He's [Lumis] at the house, he's in the car, he's in there. They don't know where to go. You know it's going to be a match. We said that six weeks ago. Thank God Shawn Michaels was around to make this match. DX was 25 years ago, but somehow Shawn Michaels has the clout to make this match. So what is it? If he wins, he gets a contract, but if he loses, he's done. That's it," said Russo.

With Johnny Gargano teasing that there's more to Lumis and Miz's storyline, fans will have to stay tuned to see how the angle will play out in the coming weeks.

