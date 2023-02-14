Twitter mocks Seth Rollins for wearing "clown" shoes on RAW

Seth Rollins showed up to RAW this week, certainly carrying the spirit of the red brand with him in a weird way. When he showed up to Miz TV this week, he wore the most bizarre red shoes possible.

The shoes, as you will see photos of below, is similar or could even be based on the iconic Japanese anime "Astro Boy" - with the titular character wearing the exact kind of shoes.

Our research shows that the boot is made by the art collective group MSCHF. The boots have been a hit among some influencers. Rollins not only wore it but was mocked for it.

He got the last laugh, however, hitting the stomp on The Miz with the bizarre Astro Boy boots.

Here are the reactions from Twitter mocking Seth Rollins:

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo

#WWERAW me putting on the first pair of shoes i see to chase down the ice cream truck:

listen no one will ever be able to pull these boots off. but seth rollins. yeah seth rollins is just different.

The road to WrestleMania seems clear to Seth Rollins

One thing seems clearer than ever - WrestleMania 39 will see Rollins facing influencer Logan Paul. Since Logan Paul eliminated him from the Royal Rumble, everybody has been asking Rollins about him.

WWE



.@WWERollins does NOT want to talk about @LoganPaul but DOES want to talk about his red boots!
#WWERaw

He finally acknowledged him this week but said that Logan Paul cares about nothing but himself and money.

Will Logan Paul manage to beat Rollins? Or will Rollins put him in his place? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

