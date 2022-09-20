"I thought that was Jamie Hayter" - Twitter questions whether RAW fan is a WWE Superstar

Fans who sit in the front row at WWE events are almost certain to appear on camera several times during live broadcasts. The latest episode of RAW was no different, with the same faces at ringside being captured throughout the three-hour show.
One person stood out more than most on this week’s episode – so much so that many fans are convinced that she is a current or future wrestler.
The blond-haired woman has a similar look to one of the top stars of AEW’s women’s division, Jamie Hayter. Some Twitter users also thought she was wearing wrestling attire:
The audience member was seated toward the top right corner of the screen, meaning she appeared on camera dozens of times. She was particularly noticeable during the Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens match and when Seth Rollins hopped over the barricade to escape Rey Mysterio.
One Twitter user thought the fan looked like the sister of WWE Superstar Shotzi, while another said she resembled an Attitude Era Diva:
Other Twitter users expected the woman to get involved in the show after being shown on camera so many times:
What happened on WWE RAW this week?
The September 19 episode of RAW featured five matches, beginning with Bobby Lashley’s successful United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens and Bayley also picked up singles victories against Austin Theory and Alexa Bliss, respectively.
The Brawling Brutes prepared for their upcoming Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos with a win over The Street Profits. Elsewhere on the show, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio.
Arguably the biggest talking point came when a QR code appeared in the background during a segment involving Theory. The code led fans to a video on WWE’s website which hinted that something related to the “White Rabbit” will appear on SmackDown this Friday.
