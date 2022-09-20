Create

"I thought that was Jamie Hayter" - Twitter questions whether RAW fan is a WWE Superstar

Twitter reacted to the appearance of a WWE RAW audience member.
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Sep 20, 2022 08:10 PM IST

Fans who sit in the front row at WWE events are almost certain to appear on camera several times during live broadcasts. The latest episode of RAW was no different, with the same faces at ringside being captured throughout the three-hour show.

One person stood out more than most on this week’s episode – so much so that many fans are convinced that she is a current or future wrestler.

The blond-haired woman has a similar look to one of the top stars of AEW’s women’s division, Jamie Hayter. Some Twitter users also thought she was wearing wrestling attire:

I thought that was Jamie Hayter on Front row in #WWERaw 🤣#aew
Is that woman in the crowd a plant?In the upper right corner in the hardcam shot. Her top looks like ring gear. Her overall look screams "talent".Anyone else noticed her?#WWERaw #RAW #mondaynightraw #whiterabbit #BrayWyatt #karrionkross #wrestling
#WWERAW: Chick in the front row with the bleached bangs looking dressed like she's gonna jump in and wrestle or something, or just trying to seem like somebody well known. I guess we'll find out later

The audience member was seated toward the top right corner of the screen, meaning she appeared on camera dozens of times. She was particularly noticeable during the Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens match and when Seth Rollins hopped over the barricade to escape Rey Mysterio.

Is the woman wearing wrestling gear in front row an actual wrestler? #WWERaw
Who is the hot woman with the blonde streaks in her hair they keep showing in the front row #WWERaw
@WWE @WWERollins Someone help my sanity. Who is that blond woman front row that looks like she's in wrestling gear lol...Looks familiar. Not just some random person. Not saying she's a wrestler, just seems familiar. https://t.co/3s80LylrQX

One Twitter user thought the fan looked like the sister of WWE Superstar Shotzi, while another said she resembled an Attitude Era Diva:

@xnormalxoxo @view_raw Who is the female in the front row that they clearly keep putting the camera on ? Looks like Shotzi’s sister but I don’t think it’s her.
I thought that was @jmehytr in the front row of #mondaynightraw #wwemondaynightraw #RAW
Who’s the chick in the front row and why is she dressed like an attitude era diva ? #WWERaw

Other Twitter users expected the woman to get involved in the show after being shown on camera so many times:

Is it just me or does some of these front row people on #WWERaw they keep showing look suspect n look like wwe stars? keep a watch out #WWE
Still think the lady in the front row that has been very obvious, in her actions, and the camera cuts is someone for something... or maybe the backstage segments with stuff going on in the background has me looking for things that arent there? #WWERaw
Ayooooo who was that in the front row on that crowd cut? 🤨 #WWERaw

What happened on WWE RAW this week?

The September 19 episode of RAW featured five matches, beginning with Bobby Lashley’s successful United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens and Bayley also picked up singles victories against Austin Theory and Alexa Bliss, respectively.

The Brawling Brutes prepared for their upcoming Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos with a win over The Street Profits. Elsewhere on the show, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Matt Riddle and Rey Mysterio.

Arguably the biggest talking point came when a QR code appeared in the background during a segment involving Theory. The code led fans to a video on WWE’s website which hinted that something related to the “White Rabbit” will appear on SmackDown this Friday.

Did you enjoy RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Kartik Arry

Comments

