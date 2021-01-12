Twitter reactions from WWE RAW (11th January 2020) - Lacey Evans, T-Bar, and others react

WWE RAW delivered a newsworthy show, though there are more questions than answers now heading into Royal Rumble. Keith Lee and Sheamus seemingly aligned on RAW after having quite a topsy-turvy night. While they started on a good note, things took a turn for the worse after their victory over Miz and Morrison in a tag match. The two faced off in singles competition, with Lee coming on top. Sheamus and Lee embraced after the match, possibly hinting at forming a new tag team.

On the other hand, Riddle was squashed by Bobby Lashley in the US Championship match. Charlotte Flair took on Lacey Evans in a singles encounter that saw her father, Ric Flair, interfering and costing her the match by helping Lacey.

Drew McIntyre, who tested positive for COVID-19, appeared on the show, albeit virtually, to accept Goldberg's challenge for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. His match with Randy Orton had to be scrapped, with Triple H taking his place in the main event of RAW.

RAW ends on another cliffhanger

The Street Fight between Randy Orton and Triple H was the most talked-about segment of the night, even though the match lasted less than five minutes. The duo didn't even get into the second gear when the lights dimmed, hinting at the presence of The Fiend. HHH's sledgehammer was caught on fire and was nowhere in sight when the lights came back on. Soon, Alexa Bliss appeared in the ring and struck Orton with a fireball. RAW concluded with The Viper crying in agony.

While a cliffhanger ending is always great, it must be produced with a logical conclusion in mind. Though Alexa Bliss being seemingly set on fire a couple of weeks ago on RAW got the fans talking, her return was a whimper and didn't make a lot of sense.

That said, let's take a look at how the Twitterati reacted to developments of the latest episode of WWE RAW. Do share your thoughts in the comments section.

Idk what's better....the win, the money, the suite, or pissing off the queen.💅



Thank you Daddy @ricflairnatureboy #WorkSmarterNotHarder #RAW pic.twitter.com/jhn5LT0Ztu — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) January 12, 2021

Before the break After the break



I’m so confused. 😂#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7uCWqu0KFG — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) January 12, 2021

Alexa Bliss just won the Triple H vs. Randy Orton fight and that pretty much sums up WWE Raw these days. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 12, 2021

I wish Drew McIntyre and all that have tested positive a speedy recovery. My heart is always with the performers but if you start throwing COVID around as an excuse, get the fuck outta here. They have their deepest roster EVER, and this show tonight is acceptable to you? #WWERaw — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) January 12, 2021

Burn in her light, Randy Orton. pic.twitter.com/g3wQ4Bcnqe — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) January 12, 2021

You've had 4 wrestlers pull double duty on this 3 hour show.



But yet you can't find room for Aleister Black or Andrade.



Come on now...#WWERaw — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) January 12, 2021

Maybe @RicFlairNatrBoy doesn't know which blonde lady is his daughter #WWERAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) January 12, 2021

WWE: Our champion has COVID, stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, keep others safe.



Also WWE: Bring out a 71 year old on the show where others were in contact with our champion over the past few weeks.#WWERAW — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) January 12, 2021

Reminder: Asuka is the Raw Women's Champion #WWERaw — Phil Lindsey 🎨👑 (@PhilDL616) January 12, 2021

What was your reaction to this? 🔥 🔥 🔥#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/67QR2QCs2A — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 12, 2021