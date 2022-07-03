"I don't think he needs it, but okay"- Wrestling world divided after Bobby Lashley's US Title win at Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley has been crowned the new United States Champion at Money in the Bank, and fans have mixed reactions regarding the matter.

Lashley and Theory have been at each other's throats ever since their title match was scheduled. Weeks leading up to the bout, both men squared off in a pose-down challenge which mostly resulted in a brawl at the end.

Unfortunately for the youngest United States Champion in WWE history, his momentum stopped shortly after submitting to Lashley's Hurt Lock. Following the Money in the Bank match, fans had mixed reactions regarding the newly-crowned champion.

Some fans found the title change unexpected but still were delighted with the outcome. While for some, their reactions aren't as positive as others:

Jim Valley @JimValley They put the US Title on Bobby Lashley? I don't think he needs it, but okay. #MITB They put the US Title on Bobby Lashley? I don't think he needs it, but okay. #MITB

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 @HeatherKleinXo Bobby Lashley is your New US Champion. I am shocked!!!! Did not see that one coming! #MITB Bobby Lashley is your New US Champion. I am shocked!!!! Did not see that one coming! #MITB

However, more fans shared their joy regarding the result of the match:

Caleb @reallycaleb247 BOBBY WON!!! YESSSSS LASHLEY LASHLEY BOBBY WON!!! YESSSSS LASHLEY LASHLEY https://t.co/BAhAAeDrX1

Brown&Proud: The Tribal Chief Runs WWE, B*tch! @cheweebushee1 Congrats to the Almighty Bobby Lashley...the new United States Champion! Congrats to the Almighty Bobby Lashley...the new United States Champion!

Blake @Blakewgg Awesome to see the US title get a match on a big show and awesome to see Bobby get a title back. Really good match and the crowd is hot tonight! #mitb Awesome to see the US title get a match on a big show and awesome to see Bobby get a title back. Really good match and the crowd is hot tonight! #mitb

ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ @westonroad_



#MITB Bobby Lashley has quickly become one of WWE’s best babyfaces, if he wins the title the crowd will GO CRAZY Bobby Lashley has quickly become one of WWE’s best babyfaces, if he wins the title the crowd will GO CRAZY#MITB https://t.co/YkcKFy5hOM

With the title now in the hands of another superstar, fans have further speculated about the possibility of Theory vs. John Cena for the upcoming SummerSlam event. Most fans believe that a match of that magnitude doesn't need a title:

Adam Ioannou @_AdamThunder

#MITB Crowd are so hot on Lashley right now, deserves to have the strap on him. If Theory vs Cena happens at #SummerSlam it doesn’t need the title. Crowd are so hot on Lashley right now, deserves to have the strap on him. If Theory vs Cena happens at #SummerSlam it doesn’t need the title.#MITB

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

Cena vs Theory doesn't need a title so that makes sense to me. Bobby Lashey is overCena vs Theory doesn't need a title so that makes sense to me. #MITB Bobby Lashey is over Cena vs Theory doesn't need a title so that makes sense to me. #MITB

On the other hand, Bobby Lashley also captured the fans' attention. With his newly won title, fans are considering the possibility of a face-off between him and the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Even if Theory lost his title, it looks like he had a bigger prize ahead of him. Later in the night, it was announced that the former champion was a surprise eighth entry for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, where he won.

What is next in line for Theory after Money in the Bank?

Vince McMahon didn't hesitate to express his admiration for the young talent. In the past, Theory was able to get a chance to challenge for the US Title against Finn Balor when he requested it from the former Chairman.

With the former WWE US Champion now in possession of the MITB contract, he can pick whether he'll pull a similar heist as Seth Rollins during WrestleMania 31 or involve John Cena in any way.

For now, fans are anticipating what the 24-year-old might do next and if he will have a world title wrapped around his waist anytime soon.

