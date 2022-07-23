"Asking for Sasha Banks and Naomi" - Wrestling world explodes as Brock Lesnar reportedly walks out of WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe has been turned upside down in the past few hours, with Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar at the forefront of the drama.

The Beast Incarnate reportedly walked out of the company ahead of SmackDown upon hearing the news of the former chairman's retirement.

The Beast Incarnate was seemingly "p*ssed off" as he left and has thrown severe doubt over the main event of SummerSlam. WWE is actively trying to get Lesnar back, while a replacement might also be planned.

The reaction online has varied, to say the least. While WWE fans were left stunned by the events that transpired, a few responses were hilarious and came from several angles.

The most prevalent topic was the company's reaction to it and the difference in how Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout was handled.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions were claimed to have "let everyone down" when they walked out of RAW, and fans wanted that same energy directed at Brock Lesnar.

Check out these reactions:

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. From several sources, Brock Lesnar has left Smackdown. Is this is true, Michael Cole better bring that up on commentary saying he let the WWE Universe down. twitter.com/bryanalvarez/s… Is this is true, Michael Cole better bring that up on commentary saying he let the WWE Universe down. twitter.com/bryanalvarez/s…

Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperry So, about Brock.. is he unprofessional too? So, about Brock.. is he unprofessional too? 👀

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime I literally DARE WWE to handle Brock Lesnar walking out the same way they handled Sasha Banks and Naomi. I literally DARE WWE to handle Brock Lesnar walking out the same way they handled Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Maurice Moton @MoeMoton So is Brock Lesnar “letting down” his fellow WWE Superstars for leaving?



Asking for Sasha Banks and Naomi. So is Brock Lesnar “letting down” his fellow WWE Superstars for leaving? Asking for Sasha Banks and Naomi.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Brock Lesnar is a real one.



Loyal to the end. Brock Lesnar is a real one. Loyal to the end. https://t.co/VyEaVw7ckt

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman WWE trying to talk Brock Lesnar back into the building of a LIVE SMACKDOWN BROADCAST in progress is surely more interesting that whatever is currently airing. WWE trying to talk Brock Lesnar back into the building of a LIVE SMACKDOWN BROADCAST in progress is surely more interesting that whatever is currently airing.

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 brock was entitled. and now that vince is gone.. he knows he’s not going to get whatever he wants, that’s why he’s mad. brock was entitled. and now that vince is gone.. he knows he’s not going to get whatever he wants, that’s why he’s mad.

francesca @beckysbiceps I'd trade Brock in an instant if it means we can have Sasha & Naomi back lol. I'd trade Brock in an instant if it means we can have Sasha & Naomi back lol.

Who could replace Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam?

Unless Lesnar is talked into returning in time for SummerSlam, somebody will have to step in and face Roman Reigns at the event.

Fans have named who they want to see, with Seth Rollins being the popular choice. Meanwhile, Twitter hasn't taken too kindly to Goldberg being rumored as The Tribal Chief's opponent.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps *Brock Lesnar reportedly has left SmackDown and is pissed off*



Cool now give me these two for SummerSlam!



Thank. You. *Brock Lesnar reportedly has left SmackDown and is pissed off*Cool now give me these two for SummerSlam!Thank. You. https://t.co/9kSgyKYqIV

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x Brock Lesnar gone and the SummerSlam match is in jeopardy?



Here’s a simple solution. Do AJ Styles vs Roman Reigns. AJ is free and has nothing going for him currently anyways. Brock Lesnar gone and the SummerSlam match is in jeopardy?Here’s a simple solution. Do AJ Styles vs Roman Reigns. AJ is free and has nothing going for him currently anyways. https://t.co/bLEX4hxyZG

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny I’m hearing Ric Flair’s final match will now be against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam after Brock Lesnar walked out. I’m hearing Ric Flair’s final match will now be against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam after Brock Lesnar walked out. https://t.co/cSgyp9Cecp

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era We don’t want to see Goldberg vs Roman at Summerslam. That is all. We don’t want to see Goldberg vs Roman at Summerslam. That is all.

𝖒𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖆 ⚡️ @livzelina cancel riddle vs seth and give us seth vs roman INSTEAD at summerslam now that brock wants to be gone cancel riddle vs seth and give us seth vs roman INSTEAD at summerslam now that brock wants to be gone https://t.co/Vb9AodHZdQ

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney Can't wait for Roman vs. Jarrett at SummerSlam. Can't wait for Roman vs. Jarrett at SummerSlam.

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy If it's possible

Roman Reigns vs John Cena 2 at SummerSlam would be epic. If it's possible Roman Reigns vs John Cena 2 at SummerSlam would be epic. https://t.co/jB5rNt5XSh

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Goldberg vs Roman Reigns sounds like the worst idea Goldberg vs Roman Reigns sounds like the worst idea

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out. Who do you think will replace Brock Lesnar if he doesn't return in time for SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Brock Lesnar will be at SummerSlam? Yes No 1 votes so far