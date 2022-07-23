Create
Notifications

"Asking for Sasha Banks and Naomi" - Wrestling world explodes as Brock Lesnar reportedly walks out of WWE SmackDown

What a chaotic situation just days ahead of SummerSlam.
What a chaotic situation just days ahead of SummerSlam.
Divesh Merani
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 23, 2022 07:24 AM IST

The WWE Universe has been turned upside down in the past few hours, with Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar at the forefront of the drama.

The Beast Incarnate reportedly walked out of the company ahead of SmackDown upon hearing the news of the former chairman's retirement.

The Beast Incarnate was seemingly "p*ssed off" as he left and has thrown severe doubt over the main event of SummerSlam. WWE is actively trying to get Lesnar back, while a replacement might also be planned.

The reaction online has varied, to say the least. While WWE fans were left stunned by the events that transpired, a few responses were hilarious and came from several angles.

The most prevalent topic was the company's reaction to it and the difference in how Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout was handled.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions were claimed to have "let everyone down" when they walked out of RAW, and fans wanted that same energy directed at Brock Lesnar.

Check out these reactions:

Is this is true, Michael Cole better bring that up on commentary saying he let the WWE Universe down. twitter.com/bryanalvarez/s…
"Brock Lesnar let everyone down tonight." https://t.co/6OGmU9tsEp
So, about Brock.. is he unprofessional too? 👀
I literally DARE WWE to handle Brock Lesnar walking out the same way they handled Sasha Banks and Naomi.
So is Brock Lesnar “letting down” his fellow WWE Superstars for leaving? Asking for Sasha Banks and Naomi.
Brock Lesnar is a real one. Loyal to the end. https://t.co/VyEaVw7ckt
We start Smackdown soonBrock: https://t.co/dE3YbBMcdS
"vince is gone"brock: https://t.co/xWZPpvrUsZ
WWE trying to talk Brock Lesnar back into the building of a LIVE SMACKDOWN BROADCAST in progress is surely more interesting that whatever is currently airing.
brock was entitled. and now that vince is gone.. he knows he’s not going to get whatever he wants, that’s why he’s mad.
I'd trade Brock in an instant if it means we can have Sasha & Naomi back lol.

Who could replace Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam?

Unless Lesnar is talked into returning in time for SummerSlam, somebody will have to step in and face Roman Reigns at the event.

Fans have named who they want to see, with Seth Rollins being the popular choice. Meanwhile, Twitter hasn't taken too kindly to Goldberg being rumored as The Tribal Chief's opponent.

*Brock Lesnar reportedly has left SmackDown and is pissed off*Cool now give me these two for SummerSlam!Thank. You. https://t.co/9kSgyKYqIV
Brock Lesnar gone and the SummerSlam match is in jeopardy?Here’s a simple solution. Do AJ Styles vs Roman Reigns. AJ is free and has nothing going for him currently anyways. https://t.co/bLEX4hxyZG
I’m hearing Ric Flair’s final match will now be against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam after Brock Lesnar walked out. https://t.co/cSgyp9Cecp
We don’t want to see Goldberg vs Roman at Summerslam. That is all.
cancel riddle vs seth and give us seth vs roman INSTEAD at summerslam now that brock wants to be gone https://t.co/Vb9AodHZdQ
Can't wait for Roman vs. Jarrett at SummerSlam.
If it's possible Roman Reigns vs John Cena 2 at SummerSlam would be epic. https://t.co/jB5rNt5XSh
Also Read Story Continues below
Goldberg vs Roman Reigns sounds like the worst idea

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out. Who do you think will replace Brock Lesnar if he doesn't return in time for SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you think Brock Lesnar will be at SummerSlam?

Yes

No

Edited by Divesh Merani

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...