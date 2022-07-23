"Asking for Sasha Banks and Naomi" - Wrestling world explodes as Brock Lesnar reportedly walks out of WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe has been turned upside down in the past few hours, with Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar at the forefront of the drama.
The Beast Incarnate reportedly walked out of the company ahead of SmackDown upon hearing the news of the former chairman's retirement.
The Beast Incarnate was seemingly "p*ssed off" as he left and has thrown severe doubt over the main event of SummerSlam. WWE is actively trying to get Lesnar back, while a replacement might also be planned.
The reaction online has varied, to say the least. While WWE fans were left stunned by the events that transpired, a few responses were hilarious and came from several angles.
The most prevalent topic was the company's reaction to it and the difference in how Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout was handled.
The former Women's Tag Team Champions were claimed to have "let everyone down" when they walked out of RAW, and fans wanted that same energy directed at Brock Lesnar.
Check out these reactions:
Who could replace Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam?
Unless Lesnar is talked into returning in time for SummerSlam, somebody will have to step in and face Roman Reigns at the event.
Fans have named who they want to see, with Seth Rollins being the popular choice. Meanwhile, Twitter hasn't taken too kindly to Goldberg being rumored as The Tribal Chief's opponent.
It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out. Who do you think will replace Brock Lesnar if he doesn't return in time for SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.
