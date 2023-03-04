Create

Twitter reacts to Jey Uso's five-word message for Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 04, 2023 09:28 IST
Jey Uso sent a message to Roman Reigns via Jimmy Uso.
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Roman Reigns involved in the core of The Bloodline's problems. He was featured in multiple backstage segments talking to Jimmy Uso about his twin brother's exit from the group. However, fans were left gasping after Jey Uso's message to The Tribal Chief was made known.

Jimmy said that Jey told him to pass on a message to Reigns during SmackDown. What was that message? "Leave me the hell alone."

Jey told Jimmy to pass on a message to Roman."Leave me the hell alone!"Wow.#SmackDown https://t.co/lyOWddNjjK

WWE fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to this. Some feel great that Jey Uso is standing up for himself, while others are concerned about what Roman Reigns will do to him.

One user feels WWE should receive an Emmy award for how good the Bloodline storyline has been.

Check out some of the reactions below:

jey said WHAT
@reigns_era YOU HAVE 1 WEEKU HEARD THE TRIBAL CHIEFJEY https://t.co/rIXpmKLZt4
@reigns_era If this storyline doesn't get an Emmy nomination, then there's gonna be a problem It's been that darn good
Jey Uso is sick and tired of Roman! twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…
I’m really seeing what you all are saying about Jey Uso dethroning Tribal Chief at Summerslam. Jey would never turn on Jimmy and would protect him to the very end even against Roman #Smackdown
@btsportwwe Now Jey has pissed me off 😡😡He is mad for no reason
Not “leave me the hell alone” 😂 #smackdown
@btsportwwe Roman gonna turn on jey

Roman Reigns gave Jimmy Uso an ultimatum for next week's episode of SmackDown. The Head of the Table said that if Jey Uso did not return to The Bloodline by next Friday, he would blame Jimmy for this entire situation. Reigns had previously named Sami Zayn the culprit behind the faction's problems.

How do you think The Tribal Chief will respond to Jey's message? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

