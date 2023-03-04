jey said WHAT

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Roman Reigns involved in the core of The Bloodline's problems. He was featured in multiple backstage segments talking to Jimmy Uso about his twin brother's exit from the group. However, fans were left gasping after Jey Uso's message to The Tribal Chief was made known.
Jimmy said that Jey told him to pass on a message to Reigns during SmackDown. What was that message? "Leave me the hell alone."
WWE fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to this. Some feel great that Jey Uso is standing up for himself, while others are concerned about what Roman Reigns will do to him.
One user feels WWE should receive an Emmy award for how good the Bloodline storyline has been.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Roman Reigns gave Jimmy Uso an ultimatum for next week's episode of SmackDown. The Head of the Table said that if Jey Uso did not return to The Bloodline by next Friday, he would blame Jimmy for this entire situation. Reigns had previously named Sami Zayn the culprit behind the faction's problems.
How do you think The Tribal Chief will respond to Jey's message? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!
