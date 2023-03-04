Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Roman Reigns involved in the core of The Bloodline's problems. He was featured in multiple backstage segments talking to Jimmy Uso about his twin brother's exit from the group. However, fans were left gasping after Jey Uso's message to The Tribal Chief was made known.

Jimmy said that Jey told him to pass on a message to Reigns during SmackDown. What was that message? "Leave me the hell alone."

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"Leave me the hell alone!"



Wow.



#SmackDown Jey told Jimmy to pass on a message to Roman."Leave me the hell alone!"Wow. Jey told Jimmy to pass on a message to Roman."Leave me the hell alone!"Wow.#SmackDown https://t.co/lyOWddNjjK

WWE fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to this. Some feel great that Jey Uso is standing up for himself, while others are concerned about what Roman Reigns will do to him.

One user feels WWE should receive an Emmy award for how good the Bloodline storyline has been.

Check out some of the reactions below:

sydney @jeysbloodline jey said WHAT jey said WHAT

🕊J-RIDE🕊 @JayRide7

JEY @reigns_era YOU HAVE 1 WEEKU HEARD THE TRIBAL CHIEFJEY @reigns_era YOU HAVE 1 WEEKU HEARD THE TRIBAL CHIEFJEY https://t.co/rIXpmKLZt4

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 @reigns_era If this storyline doesn't get an Emmy nomination, then there's gonna be a problem It's been that darn good @reigns_era If this storyline doesn't get an Emmy nomination, then there's gonna be a problem It's been that darn good

Satta @SattaLaFleur I’m really seeing what you all are saying about Jey Uso dethroning Tribal Chief at Summerslam. Jey would never turn on Jimmy and would protect him to the very end even against Roman #Smackdown I’m really seeing what you all are saying about Jey Uso dethroning Tribal Chief at Summerslam. Jey would never turn on Jimmy and would protect him to the very end even against Roman #Smackdown

Ani☆ @UndisputedReign

He is mad for no reason @btsportwwe Now Jey has pissed me offHe is mad for no reason @btsportwwe Now Jey has pissed me off 😡😡He is mad for no reason

mynx @carissarho #smackdown Not “leave me the hell alone” Not “leave me the hell alone” 😂 #smackdown

Roman Reigns gave Jimmy Uso an ultimatum for next week's episode of SmackDown. The Head of the Table said that if Jey Uso did not return to The Bloodline by next Friday, he would blame Jimmy for this entire situation. Reigns had previously named Sami Zayn the culprit behind the faction's problems.

How do you think The Tribal Chief will respond to Jey's message? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

