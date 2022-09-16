"Tony make your movements!" - Twitter erupts after reports of Bray Wyatt's talks with WWE being "stalled" emerge 

Twitter has been abuzz with varied reactions ever since the latest update on Bray Wyatt's talks with WWE about a potential return emerged.

Fans have been waiting to see Wyatt's comeback under WWE's umbrella after the much-talked-about returns of performers like Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Johnny Gargano. While last week's report suggested that the former WWE Universal Champion's return was only a matter of time away, the latest potential update paints a slightly different picture.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE and Bray Wyatt's talks recently "stalled." However, he noted that it wasn't a "dead issue" yet. The wrestling journalist also pointed out that Wyatt has struggled to come to terms with other companies in the past, mainly owing to "pricing" issues.

As expected, soon after the report became public, fans came up with theories about what they wanted Wyatt to do in WWE, given he returns. Some Twitter users also urged Tony Khan to capitalize upon the opportunity and sign The Eater of the Worlds to a lucrative contract with All Elite Wrestling.

straightup10 @blueblade664 @wrestlingunseen @JDfromNY206 I think bringing back a new upgrade of Wyatt family would be cool. Bray, kross, Braun, Rowan, bo Dallas, dexter lumis. You could include even more guys like sanity in this big wyatt family. Other then that who’s he going to feud with m? Balor? We seen that already @wrestlingunseen @JDfromNY206 I think bringing back a new upgrade of Wyatt family would be cool. Bray, kross, Braun, Rowan, bo Dallas, dexter lumis. You could include even more guys like sanity in this big wyatt family. Other then that who’s he going to feud with m? Balor? We seen that already

Mike @JGking2356



It will be a totally mistake, Bray can help AEW to grow with his characters and backstage with his amazing ideas



Tony make your movements please! If @TonyKhan not make a big pudh for @Windham6 Bray Wyatt to AEWIt will be a totally mistake, Bray can help AEW to grow with his characters and backstage with his amazing ideasTony make your movements please! If @TonyKhan not make a big pudh for @Windham6 Bray Wyatt to AEWIt will be a totally mistake, Bray can help AEW to grow with his characters and backstage with his amazing ideas Tony make your movements please!

Kevin Zwicker @papi_kevo_ @WrestlePurists It’s the only logical place for him to go if he plans on wrestling again and have a high profile spot doing it he doesn’t seem like a good fit in aew with their roster being so big would be nice to see him in impact but they can’t afford him so wwe it is 🤷🏻‍♂️ @WrestlePurists It’s the only logical place for him to go if he plans on wrestling again and have a high profile spot doing it he doesn’t seem like a good fit in aew with their roster being so big would be nice to see him in impact but they can’t afford him so wwe it is 🤷🏻‍♂️

Reckless Intent @RecklessInt3nt @WrestlePurists Unpopular opinion but I’d rather him return as just the Bray Wyatt character. The Fiend was amazing but from a creative stand point, seems like they’ll eventually run into a dead end. Can still build an “Undertaker” presence with the original Bray character @WrestlePurists Unpopular opinion but I’d rather him return as just the Bray Wyatt character. The Fiend was amazing but from a creative stand point, seems like they’ll eventually run into a dead end. Can still build an “Undertaker” presence with the original Bray character

Qhoggard_51 @BigA_quila14 WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Regarding talk of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE, there were definitely talks in that direction.



At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue.



- WON Regarding talk of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE, there were definitely talks in that direction.At one point the talks stalled but it was said it was not a dead issue.- WON https://t.co/If9raTaifJ Bray wyatt probably doing some acting gigs that we don't know about twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Bray wyatt probably doing some acting gigs that we don't know about twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

WWE ➐ @VVVVE_ @WrestlePurists I still don't understand why AEW won't pick him up. People will say his character won't work in AEW, but it doesn't have to be a Fiend style character he portrays. Bayou Bray would work. He could take over HOB and repackage it if Malakai doesn't go back. He could lead the DO. @WrestlePurists I still don't understand why AEW won't pick him up. People will say his character won't work in AEW, but it doesn't have to be a Fiend style character he portrays. Bayou Bray would work. He could take over HOB and repackage it if Malakai doesn't go back. He could lead the DO.

Justin Bronsman @JustinBman12 @TripleH Better cough up that money for Bray Wyatt and be more than this guy. Shame!!! @TripleH Better cough up that money for Bray Wyatt and be more than this guy. Shame!!!

Vince Russo thinks Bray Wyatt should only return to WWE under one condition

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Bray Wyatt should return to WWE under one condition. According to the veteran writer, Wyatt should seek creative control and ensure that his gimmick is protected if he's looking to return.

"I think Bray [Wyatt] is definitely, one million percent, we never talked; we actually dmed a little a couple of times which was really cool for me. I now hope he's going back on his terms. I hope he got it in writing, "If we're gonna do this, I'm doing this my, weather it's creative control, whatever it is, I'm sure he's smart enough to ensure that BS is not gonna happen," said Vince Russo.

While there's uncertainty over how things will pan out, it's safe to say the rumors would keep fans invested, as Wyatt is one of the most beloved performers today.

