"Tony make your movements!" - Twitter erupts after reports of Bray Wyatt's talks with WWE being "stalled" emerge 

Twitter has been abuzz with varied reactions ever since the latest update on Bray Wyatt's talks with WWE about a potential return emerged.
Fans have been waiting to see Wyatt's comeback under WWE's umbrella after the much-talked-about returns of performers like Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Johnny Gargano. While last week's report suggested that the former WWE Universal Champion's return was only a matter of time away, the latest potential update paints a slightly different picture.
As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE and Bray Wyatt's talks recently "stalled." However, he noted that it wasn't a "dead issue" yet. The wrestling journalist also pointed out that Wyatt has struggled to come to terms with other companies in the past, mainly owing to "pricing" issues.
As expected, soon after the report became public, fans came up with theories about what they wanted Wyatt to do in WWE, given he returns. Some Twitter users also urged Tony Khan to capitalize upon the opportunity and sign The Eater of the Worlds to a lucrative contract with All Elite Wrestling.
Check out the reactions below:
Vince Russo thinks Bray Wyatt should only return to WWE under one condition
In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Bray Wyatt should return to WWE under one condition. According to the veteran writer, Wyatt should seek creative control and ensure that his gimmick is protected if he's looking to return.
"I think Bray [Wyatt] is definitely, one million percent, we never talked; we actually dmed a little a couple of times which was really cool for me. I now hope he's going back on his terms. I hope he got it in writing, "If we're gonna do this, I'm doing this my, weather it's creative control, whatever it is, I'm sure he's smart enough to ensure that BS is not gonna happen," said Vince Russo.
While there's uncertainty over how things will pan out, it's safe to say the rumors would keep fans invested, as Wyatt is one of the most beloved performers today.
