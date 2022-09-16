Create

"Tony make your movements!" - Twitter erupts after reports of Bray Wyatt's talks with WWE being "stalled" emerge 

The Eater of the Worlds is the hottest free agent in the business today!
The Eater of the Worlds is the hottest free agent in the business today
Arpit Shrivastava
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Sep 16, 2022 08:48 PM IST

Twitter has been abuzz with varied reactions ever since the latest update on Bray Wyatt's talks with WWE about a potential return emerged.

Fans have been waiting to see Wyatt's comeback under WWE's umbrella after the much-talked-about returns of performers like Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Johnny Gargano. While last week's report suggested that the former WWE Universal Champion's return was only a matter of time away, the latest potential update paints a slightly different picture.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE and Bray Wyatt's talks recently "stalled." However, he noted that it wasn't a "dead issue" yet. The wrestling journalist also pointed out that Wyatt has struggled to come to terms with other companies in the past, mainly owing to "pricing" issues.

As expected, soon after the report became public, fans came up with theories about what they wanted Wyatt to do in WWE, given he returns. Some Twitter users also urged Tony Khan to capitalize upon the opportunity and sign The Eater of the Worlds to a lucrative contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Check out the reactions below:

Bray Wyatt fans are just living off scraps and vibes at this point twitter.com/nodqdotcom/sta…
@wrestlingunseen @JDfromNY206 I think bringing back a new upgrade of Wyatt family would be cool. Bray, kross, Braun, Rowan, bo Dallas, dexter lumis. You could include even more guys like sanity in this big wyatt family. Other then that who’s he going to feud with m? Balor? We seen that already
If @TonyKhan not make a big pudh for @Windham6 Bray Wyatt to AEWIt will be a totally mistake, Bray can help AEW to grow with his characters and backstage with his amazing ideas Tony make your movements please!
@WrestlePurists It’s the only logical place for him to go if he plans on wrestling again and have a high profile spot doing it he doesn’t seem like a good fit in aew with their roster being so big would be nice to see him in impact but they can’t afford him so wwe it is 🤷🏻‍♂️
@WrestlePurists Unpopular opinion but I’d rather him return as just the Bray Wyatt character. The Fiend was amazing but from a creative stand point, seems like they’ll eventually run into a dead end. Can still build an “Undertaker” presence with the original Bray character
Bray wyatt probably doing some acting gigs that we don't know about twitter.com/WrestlePurists…
@Cultaholic So…he’ll be back soon.
@WrestlePurists I still don't understand why AEW won't pick him up. People will say his character won't work in AEW, but it doesn't have to be a Fiend style character he portrays. Bayou Bray would work. He could take over HOB and repackage it if Malakai doesn't go back. He could lead the DO.
@WrestlePurists Triple H at Bray Wyatt house: https://t.co/BJ8bkcGEoS
@TripleH Better cough up that money for Bray Wyatt and be more than this guy. Shame!!!

Vince Russo thinks Bray Wyatt should only return to WWE under one condition

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Bray Wyatt should return to WWE under one condition. According to the veteran writer, Wyatt should seek creative control and ensure that his gimmick is protected if he's looking to return.

"I think Bray [Wyatt] is definitely, one million percent, we never talked; we actually dmed a little a couple of times which was really cool for me. I now hope he's going back on his terms. I hope he got it in writing, "If we're gonna do this, I'm doing this my, weather it's creative control, whatever it is, I'm sure he's smart enough to ensure that BS is not gonna happen," said Vince Russo.

While there's uncertainty over how things will pan out, it's safe to say the rumors would keep fans invested, as Wyatt is one of the most beloved performers today.

Do you see Bray Wyatt making a grand return to WWE anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...