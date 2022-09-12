"I hope he got it in writing" - Wrestling legend says Bray Wyatt should return to WWE under one condition (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently stated that if Bray Wyatt returns to the global juggernaut, it should be under his own terms.

Since Triple H assumed power in WWE, many performers who were released under Vince McMahon's leadership have returned to the company. Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis, among many others, have been welcomed back with open arms by the viewers.

Of late, rumors of Bray Wyatt returning have also been making waves on the internet. He was let go by WWE back in July 2021 owing to budget cuts despite being one of the promotion's biggest and most popular stars. A recent report suggested that his return is only a matter of time now.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the same. The former WWE writer explained that Wyatt should return to the company under one condition, i.e. creative control.

Moreover, Russo added that the former Universal Champion is smart enough to ensure that his character is protected this time if he decides to take his talents back to the promotion.

"I think Bray [Wyatt] is definitely, one million percent, we never talked; we actually dmed a little a couple of times which was really cool for me. I now hope he's going back on his terms. I hope he got it in writing, "If we're gonna do this, I'm doing this my, weather it's creative control, whatever it is, I'm sure he's smart enough to ensure that BS is not gonna happen," said Vince Russo [4:24 - 4:57]

Check out the full video below:

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently spoke about working with Bray Wyatt

In a recent interview, Judgment Day's Damian Priest opened up about possibly working with Bray Wyatt sometime down the line. The former United States Champion stated that there's plenty to learn from a talent of Wyatt's caliber.

“Absolutely, of course – the guy’s extremely smart with how to present himself and you can always learn from someone like that. And getting to work with him, I think he’s a fantastic performer! That would be cool to be able to do something with him. For sure, if there was ever a day that that was a possibility, that would be cool,” he said.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Damian Priest says he would love to work with Bray Wyatt Damian Priest says he would love to work with Bray Wyatt 💯 https://t.co/680Ek98Bzh

Since both Bray Wyatt and Judgment Day have an eerie aura surrounding them, an interaction between the two sides could be memorable if it materializes.

Do you see Bray Wyatt returning to WWE anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

