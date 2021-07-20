Alexa Bliss, Andrade, and others react to Nikki A.S.H. winning the RAW Women's Championship

The first episode of WWE RAW with fans back ended with a surprise, as Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the RAW Women's Champion.

The superhero won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in the opener of last night's pay-per-view, sneaking her way up the ladder past the rest of the field. While some thought it would lead to the first failed women's cash-in, Nikki A.S.H. shocked the world and captured the title.

She did so after Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley main evented RAW in a rematch from their phenomenal contest from Money in the Bank. The match ended in a disqualification win for Ripley but as the two women brawled after the match, Nikki made her way out with her briefcase in hand.

She would cash it in on Flair, hit her with a crossbody, and pin her to become the new RAW Women's Champion. The former Nikki Cross celebrated in the crowd, making for a heartwarming moment.

Fans and wrestlers all around are delighted for her, with a lot of positive reactions on Twitter for her victory. From WWE Hall of Famers to AEW wrestlers, and everyone in between, here are some of the best reactions to Nikki A.S.H. becoming the RAW Women's Champion:

YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS SHE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/oeia00QQXG — Big Damo (@DamoMackle) July 20, 2021

What a moment for anyone who was ever told they weren’t good enough, or athletic enough, or attractive enough to follow their dreams!



I’m so happy for @NikkiCrossWWE #RAW https://t.co/UrrWp8x43F — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2021

Name Change Alert: A.S.H. Now stands for Always a SuperHero ! Congrats @nikkicrosswwe https://t.co/mIqgfZJYuS — Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) July 20, 2021

@MsCharlotteWWE for me you are always a champion. I proud of you!! 👸🏼👸🏼👸🏼

And congratulations @NikkiCrossWWE La mejor!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 20, 2021

Heckkkk yessss @NikkiCrossWWE you are my hero!!!!!! — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) July 20, 2021

Nikki cross came up with this superhero gimmick and Vince fell in love with it and he gave her a mitb and a successful cash in.



Big props to Nikki for that. — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) July 20, 2021

Every hero needs a villain — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 20, 2021

What a couple of days for @NikkiCrossWWE! I’m so damn proud and happy for you! #WWERAW — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) July 20, 2021

I’m so damn HAPPY @NikkiCrossWWE 🥰🥰🥰 YOU DESERVE IT !!! What a journey ❤️ love you so damn much !!!!!! — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) July 20, 2021

Nikki winning the title almost made up for the previous two segments on RAW. Almost. #WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bP2t29MA7J — Anirban Banerjee (@pwanirban) July 20, 2021

Nikki ASH took the title off of Charlotte Flair.



She really is a hero. — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 20, 2021

How long will Nikki A.S.H. hold the RAW Women's Championship?

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H's title win seems more of a moment of joy than the start of a long reign, particularly with some of the players in RAW's women's division. She will likely enter SummerSlam with the RAW Women's Championship, but her chances of keeping it beyond that point don't seem too good.

Charlotte Flair could win it back in five weeks, possibly in a triple threat also involving Rhea Ripley. It would be her 12th Women's Title - one step closer to her father, Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles. Regardless, Nikki has had an incredible 24 hours.

She won the title with a gimmick she pitched, endearing herself to the fans in the process. Nikki A.S.H. looks set to have a fun reign with the RAW Women's Championship, however long it lasts.

What did you think of Nikki A.S.H. winning the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Kaushik Das