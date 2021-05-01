Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns' new entrance music

Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new entrance theme on tonight's edition of SmackDown and the WWE Universe took to Twitter to post reactions to the same.
Roman Reigns has been using the Shield entrance music for the past seven years following the faction's implosion back in 2014. Fans waited patiently for a new theme for The Tribal Chief and now their wish is finally fulfilled.
Roman Reigns came out to a new theme song for his match against WWE veteran Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.
Check out Roman Reigns' new entrance theme below:
Roman Reigns' new theme was long overdue
Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins made their WWE main roster debut way back in late 2012 at the Survivor Series event.
The trio was an instant hit amongst the WWE Universe and all three men went on to achieve great success as main event stars.
Seth Rollins turned on Moxley and Roman Reigns in mid-2014 following their feud with Evolution (consisting of Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton). All three superstars went their own way after the split, with Roman Reigns getting the biggest push of them all.
Both Moxley and Rollins got new entrance music while Reigns continued to use the Shield theme. He went on to headline four consecutive WrestleManias and battled with the very best that WWE had to offer.
Reigns needed a change in theme music after turning heel at SummerSlam 2020. The Tribal Chief gave us an update earlier this year that he was working on a new entrance song:
"Yeah, we're working on it. It's not easy. I'm not gonna just... with this character, it's gotta be the right vibe. I can't, you know, be... you can't just hire a rapper... it can't just be some rap music," said Reigns.
Roman Reigns' new theme is finally here, and the WWE Universe has given its verdict on it. Take a look at some of the most notable reactions to Reigns' entrance song.
What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' new entrance theme? Was the Shield theme better?