Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns' new entrance music

Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new entrance theme on tonight's edition of SmackDown and the WWE Universe took to Twitter to post reactions to the same.

Roman Reigns has been using the Shield entrance music for the past seven years following the faction's implosion back in 2014. Fans waited patiently for a new theme for The Tribal Chief and now their wish is finally fulfilled.

Roman Reigns came out to a new theme song for his match against WWE veteran Daniel Bryan on SmackDown.

Check out Roman Reigns' new entrance theme below:

What does everyone think about Roman Reigns’ new entrance theme music? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/plSswy8yD8 — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 1, 2021

Roman Reigns' new theme was long overdue

Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins made their WWE main roster debut way back in late 2012 at the Survivor Series event.

The trio was an instant hit amongst the WWE Universe and all three men went on to achieve great success as main event stars.

Seth Rollins turned on Moxley and Roman Reigns in mid-2014 following their feud with Evolution (consisting of Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton). All three superstars went their own way after the split, with Roman Reigns getting the biggest push of them all.

Both Moxley and Rollins got new entrance music while Reigns continued to use the Shield theme. He went on to headline four consecutive WrestleManias and battled with the very best that WWE had to offer.

Reigns needed a change in theme music after turning heel at SummerSlam 2020. The Tribal Chief gave us an update earlier this year that he was working on a new entrance song:

"Yeah, we're working on it. It's not easy. I'm not gonna just... with this character, it's gotta be the right vibe. I can't, you know, be... you can't just hire a rapper... it can't just be some rap music," said Reigns.

Roman Reigns' new theme is finally here, and the WWE Universe has given its verdict on it. Take a look at some of the most notable reactions to Reigns' entrance song.

Paul Heyman walking out with so much swag you’d think HE was the one that got the new theme and not Roman Reigns 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/fcqWywvXyD — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 1, 2021

I really love the new Roman Reigns theme. I wish they would have had it sooner so they could have had fans ready for it by Mania, but better late than never — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 1, 2021

Wait. Roman Reigns has a new theme!?! #SmackDown — Josiah Williams is Black. (@JDeanWilliams) May 1, 2021

ROMAN REIGNS GOT A NEW THEME SONG



AND IT BANGS#SMACKDOWN pic.twitter.com/fEKhBIYuYs — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) May 1, 2021

OKAY IDK WHAT Y'ALL GONNA SAY BUT MY GUT SAYS

"I LIKE ROMAN REIGNS NEW THEME!"



HBU? YAY OR NAY? — _denisesalcedo (@_denisesalcedo) May 1, 2021

I love Roman Reigns new theme. You lot just don’t want to let go of the Shield and accept that it’s over. Only little suggestion I give for the theme is just add some more *bass to it (typo) — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) May 1, 2021

Yall really need jim Johnston back — ⚡Sergiio⚡ (@sergiio_htx) May 1, 2021

I guess this was the important moment he was talking about. I REALLY like Roman Reigns new theme song #SmackDown — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) May 1, 2021

ROMAN REIGNS HAS NEW THEME MUSIC OH MY GOD! #SmackDown — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) May 1, 2021

Not Roman Reigns with the new final boss theme. — Meelz 💪🏾 (@MeelzTV) May 1, 2021

HIS NEW THEME IS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y02EMaULGE — Matt (@SquishySnapple) May 1, 2021

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' new entrance theme? Was the Shield theme better? Share your comments below!