Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns retaining the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is officially in the history books and the PPV went off air with Universal Champion Roman Reigns standing tall. The main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 saw Roman Reigns defend his title against Daniel Bryan and the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, Edge.

In what was arguably one of the best matches across the two nights, the main event lived up to the expectations - both in storytelling as well as in-ring action. The factor of unpredictability made the match more interesting as fans were on the edge of their seats (no pun intended) throughout the main event.

The Rated-R Superstar came close to winning the match on several occasions, but Jey Uso saved the day for the Tribal Chief. Ultimately, it was Roman Reigns who hit Edge with a spear and a con-chair-to and pinned both him and Daniel Bryan at the same time. It was a dominating victory from the Universal Champion, who looks invincible at this time.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Roman Reigns retaining his Universal Championship in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37.

ROMAN REIGNS RETAINS!



YOU LOVE TO SEE IT! AND BY YOU, I MEAN ME.



What a main event.#WrestleMania — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 12, 2021

Damn what a finish, that boy Roman Reigns really putting the company on his back. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 12, 2021

Roman Reigns retains the Universal Championship 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/KwSZMbdGR2 — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) April 12, 2021

Roman Reigns pinning both Daniel Bryan and Edge to retain the WWE Universal Championship was the correct decision.#WrestleMania — Vito (@vito_silerio) April 12, 2021

Just acknowledge the Tribal Chief & Head of the table The Universal Champion " ROMAN REIGNS "#WrestleMania #SmackDown #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/q5xy6P9c1C — TANISHQ #WRESTLEMANIA (@shivam_tanishq) April 12, 2021

He’s not the next rock



He’s the one and only Roman Reigns https://t.co/TccgrrrDrG — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💫ⱤⱧł₳₦ ⱤØⱫɆ₭💫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@RhianRozek) April 12, 2021

ROMAN REIGNS JUST PINNED DANIEL BRYAN AND EDGE AT THE SAME DAMN TIME!!!! THATS WHY HES THE GOAT! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/NPoeDIM2s9 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) April 12, 2021

“Roman reigns doesn’t deserve to leave wrestlemania as the universal champion that was all edges moment”



Me: #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0XrvYtvC4k — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) April 12, 2021

If you hate this let me remind you are supposed to hate this. Roman Reigns was the heel and he want people to hate him and that’s what he got people hating him. Just Roman doing his job. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/HDB3UYpiHB — John D'Auria (@johndauria6) April 12, 2021

Good night My gorgeous champ @WWERomanReigns #StayBlessed!!!🙏💕

Whatever you wish for, I wish for you too. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true! May God always bless you 🙏

Sweet dreams..😘

We Love you so much ❤️#RomanReigns ❤️ #RomanEmpire .🤗 pic.twitter.com/c3fdWcskSE — Anjali👑RomanEmpire👑 (@AnjaliReignsB2R) April 12, 2021

Roman reigns is a HEEL if your mad that he won then he’s done his job of you not liking it. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ILkFuG53Ub — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) April 12, 2021

That's how you finish a match. Roman Reigns pinning both Edge and Bryan was an excellent choice for an excellent match. Loved it. #WrestleMania — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 12, 2021

You know what... I don’t mind it. Congrats to Roman Reigns. He’s been fantastic since he’s been back. #WrestleMania — BDE (@itsbrandonde) April 12, 2021

Who could finally stop Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns has been on another level ever since his return last year. For years, fans wanted him to turn heel. WWE finally pulled the trigger at SummerSlam and what followed was pure brilliance. Pairing Reigns up with Paul Heyman was one of the best decisions that WWE has made in recent times.

Having defeated the likes of Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and now Edge, the question is - who could stop him? From the looks of it, Roman Reigns is not losing the Universal Championship anytime soon.

There are several major feuds for him after The Show of Shows. The two biggest dream feuds that the WWE Universe is speculating right now are Roman Reigns going up against The Rock or a returning Brock Lesnar.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on Roman Reigns emerging victorious at WrestleMania 37.