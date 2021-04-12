Twitter reacts to Roman Reigns retaining the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is officially in the history books and the PPV went off air with Universal Champion Roman Reigns standing tall. The main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 saw Roman Reigns defend his title against Daniel Bryan and the winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, Edge.
In what was arguably one of the best matches across the two nights, the main event lived up to the expectations - both in storytelling as well as in-ring action. The factor of unpredictability made the match more interesting as fans were on the edge of their seats (no pun intended) throughout the main event.
The Rated-R Superstar came close to winning the match on several occasions, but Jey Uso saved the day for the Tribal Chief. Ultimately, it was Roman Reigns who hit Edge with a spear and a con-chair-to and pinned both him and Daniel Bryan at the same time. It was a dominating victory from the Universal Champion, who looks invincible at this time.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Roman Reigns retaining his Universal Championship in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37.
Who could finally stop Roman Reigns?
Roman Reigns has been on another level ever since his return last year. For years, fans wanted him to turn heel. WWE finally pulled the trigger at SummerSlam and what followed was pure brilliance. Pairing Reigns up with Paul Heyman was one of the best decisions that WWE has made in recent times.
Having defeated the likes of Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and now Edge, the question is - who could stop him? From the looks of it, Roman Reigns is not losing the Universal Championship anytime soon.
There are several major feuds for him after The Show of Shows. The two biggest dream feuds that the WWE Universe is speculating right now are Roman Reigns going up against The Rock or a returning Brock Lesnar.
