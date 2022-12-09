Reports have emerged on Roman Reigns' potential status for WrestleMania 39, which has led to quite a reaction from WWE fans on Twitter. The Tribal Chief might main event both nights on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April 2023.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the company has discussed the possibility of Reigns wrestling two matches at The Show of Shows. Cody Rhodes and The Rock were named potential opponents for The Tribal Chief.

While the idea is far from confirmed, several Twitter users have made their feelings known. Many believe that booking two separate rivalries for Roman Reigns heading into 'Mania is unlikely to work, with a high chance that one of them would be severely diminished.

Fans feel The Rock will overshadow Cody if both stars challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 39, even if it means The American Nightmare will win the Royal Rumble. On the other hand, this is an opportunity to split the men's world titles again.

Rhodes can win the WWE Championship on one night, while The Tribal Chief defeats his cousin on the other so he can continue his historic Universal Title reign. Meanwhile, one user suggested a scenario where Roman Reigns wins both matches at The Show of Shows.

The KingsMan @StarkIndustry06 @WrestleOps It's not a good idea. Having 2 rivalries won't work. Who will they focus on. The rivalry with Rock or Cody's big moment. The Rock rivalry shouldn't overshadow Cody's moment of finally getting the big one @WrestleOps It's not a good idea. Having 2 rivalries won't work. Who will they focus on. The rivalry with Rock or Cody's big moment. The Rock rivalry shouldn't overshadow Cody's moment of finally getting the big one

Rock night 2 for the universal @WrestleOps Cody night 1 for the wweRock night 2 for the universal @WrestleOps Cody night 1 for the wwe Rock night 2 for the universal https://t.co/OH6SnUnG1F

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Roman facing Rock at night 1 and then working night 2 facing Cody Rhodes screams BAD idea to me.



Then I hear the argument "It'll protect Roman in losing". Bro why do you want him to be "protected" the one time he's gonna lose in like 1,000 days??



(Rhetorical question) Roman facing Rock at night 1 and then working night 2 facing Cody Rhodes screams BAD idea to me. Then I hear the argument "It'll protect Roman in losing". Bro why do you want him to be "protected" the one time he's gonna lose in like 1,000 days?? (Rhetorical question)

Night 1, Roman beats The Rock.



Night 2, Roman loses the title to Cody.



Easy. And you have two massive endings. Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE are reportedly discussing having Roman Reigns working both nights of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.



Taking into consideration that we’re still in December, curious to get the general consensus…we down with that idea?



A good or bad move 🤔🤔🤔 WWE are reportedly discussing having Roman Reigns working both nights of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.Taking into consideration that we’re still in December, curious to get the general consensus…we down with that idea?A good or bad move 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/QyWdKyBvzn A good move and a potentially good story. Have Roman's ego get so big that he demands both nights be about him and it creates his downfall.Night 1, Roman beats The Rock.Night 2, Roman loses the title to Cody.Easy. And you have two massive endings. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… A good move and a potentially good story. Have Roman's ego get so big that he demands both nights be about him and it creates his downfall.Night 1, Roman beats The Rock.Night 2, Roman loses the title to Cody.Easy. And you have two massive endings. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

tae 🫵 @Zeqah_ @WrestlePurists the rock match would have to be on night 1, then he loses to cody on night 2 @WrestlePurists the rock match would have to be on night 1, then he loses to cody on night 2

Both nights having big main events



Royal Rumble would have a purpose also. @WrestlePurists That would be amazing.Both nights having big main eventsRoyal Rumble would have a purpose also. @WrestlePurists That would be amazing. Both nights having big main events 👍Royal Rumble would have a purpose also.

building two stories could be a problem with one clearly overshadowing the other. WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists One of the things talked about internally in WWE is for Roman Reigns to wrestle both nights at Mania, with the working ideas being Cody Rhodes and The Rock.



- WON One of the things talked about internally in WWE is for Roman Reigns to wrestle both nights at Mania, with the working ideas being Cody Rhodes and The Rock. - WON https://t.co/ErateccpAY if you have the chance to do Rock v Roman run that storyline without anything else to complicate it. you’ll most likely have one chance.building two stories could be a problem with one clearly overshadowing the other. twitter.com/wrestlepurists… if you have the chance to do Rock v Roman run that storyline without anything else to complicate it. you’ll most likely have one chance.building two stories could be a problem with one clearly overshadowing the other. twitter.com/wrestlepurists…

Alex @AJG424 @WrestleOps Horrible. Both stories (Rock and Cody) are too big to be overshadowed. One will overshadow the other. @WrestleOps Horrible. Both stories (Rock and Cody) are too big to be overshadowed. One will overshadow the other.

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @WrestlePurists That is exactly what is going to happen. People are not logically thinking about this. Just think Cody Rhodes, returning after being gone seven months to a nuclear response as an entrance in the rumble, and loses? Yeah, that is not happening. @WrestlePurists That is exactly what is going to happen. People are not logically thinking about this. Just think Cody Rhodes, returning after being gone seven months to a nuclear response as an entrance in the rumble, and loses? Yeah, that is not happening.

Matt Merc @themattmerc_ @WrestleOps We’ve gotten to a point where Cody unfortunately has to wait. We don’t need Roman getting hurt and I’m not sure how you navigate Roman after what might be back-to-back losses 🤷🏾‍♂️ @WrestleOps We’ve gotten to a point where Cody unfortunately has to wait. We don’t need Roman getting hurt and I’m not sure how you navigate Roman after what might be back-to-back losses 🤷🏾‍♂️

Also I kinda feel like that's unfair to others who may deserve a main event on Wrestlemania. @WrestleOps As someone who's going to Wrestlemania I have no interest in watching a Roman match close out both nights. But maybe that's just me.Also I kinda feel like that's unfair to others who may deserve a main event on Wrestlemania. @WrestleOps As someone who's going to Wrestlemania I have no interest in watching a Roman match close out both nights. But maybe that's just me.Also I kinda feel like that's unfair to others who may deserve a main event on Wrestlemania.

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins - Roman wins clean to finish the rivalry.



Reigns vs Rock - Roman wins clean, Ends show holding both titles



Reigns ties Hogan for Mania main events and main events night 2 of WM40 to break the record. How WWE should do both Mania 39 main events:Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins - Roman wins clean to finish the rivalry.Reigns vs Rock - Roman wins clean, Ends show holding both titles Reigns ties Hogan for Mania main events and main events night 2 of WM40 to break the record.

WWE will finalize its WrestleMania plans for Reigns before the Royal Rumble in January. Whether he faces Cody Rhodes, The Rock, or both, the next few months will be pretty interesting for The Head of the Table.

Could someone other than Cody Rhodes and The Rock challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

What if WWE goes in a completely different direction for 'Mania 39, and neither Cody nor The Rock faces Reigns? The company has a potentially monumental storyline brewing right now, with Sami Zayn as part of The Bloodline.

Liam⭕ @HonoraryDawg I've never wanted Sami Zayn VS Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania more than I do right now. That was phenomenal! #SurvivorSeries I've never wanted Sami Zayn VS Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania more than I do right now. That was phenomenal! #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/ABY5sx5mCY

Fan support for The Honorary Uce is at an all-time high, making him an outside candidate to main event WrestleMania 39 alongside Roman Reigns. WWE could walk into a Daniel Bryan-esque situation if things escalate further.

However, Zayn's likely exile from The Bloodline may lead to a world title match at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal instead of the two-night extravaganza. As things stand, expect one (or both) of The Rock and Cody Rhodes to be in the headlining spot.

