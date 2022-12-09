Reports have emerged on Roman Reigns' potential status for WrestleMania 39, which has led to quite a reaction from WWE fans on Twitter. The Tribal Chief might main event both nights on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April 2023.
In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the company has discussed the possibility of Reigns wrestling two matches at The Show of Shows. Cody Rhodes and The Rock were named potential opponents for The Tribal Chief.
While the idea is far from confirmed, several Twitter users have made their feelings known. Many believe that booking two separate rivalries for Roman Reigns heading into 'Mania is unlikely to work, with a high chance that one of them would be severely diminished.
Fans feel The Rock will overshadow Cody if both stars challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 39, even if it means The American Nightmare will win the Royal Rumble. On the other hand, this is an opportunity to split the men's world titles again.
Rhodes can win the WWE Championship on one night, while The Tribal Chief defeats his cousin on the other so he can continue his historic Universal Title reign. Meanwhile, one user suggested a scenario where Roman Reigns wins both matches at The Show of Shows.
Check out the reactions:
WWE will finalize its WrestleMania plans for Reigns before the Royal Rumble in January. Whether he faces Cody Rhodes, The Rock, or both, the next few months will be pretty interesting for The Head of the Table.
Could someone other than Cody Rhodes and The Rock challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?
What if WWE goes in a completely different direction for 'Mania 39, and neither Cody nor The Rock faces Reigns? The company has a potentially monumental storyline brewing right now, with Sami Zayn as part of The Bloodline.
Fan support for The Honorary Uce is at an all-time high, making him an outside candidate to main event WrestleMania 39 alongside Roman Reigns. WWE could walk into a Daniel Bryan-esque situation if things escalate further.
However, Zayn's likely exile from The Bloodline may lead to a world title match at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal instead of the two-night extravaganza. As things stand, expect one (or both) of The Rock and Cody Rhodes to be in the headlining spot.
Do you think Roman Reigns should wrestle twice at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!
Poll : Should Roman Reigns main event both nights of WrestleMania 39?
Yes
No
4 votes