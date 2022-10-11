"About damn time" - Twitter rejoices as Seth Rollins wins his first title in over 2 years on WWE RAW

The season premiere of WWE RAW tonight was incredibly successful for Seth Rollins, as he won the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley. This garnered quite a response from fans and a few wrestlers on Twitter.

The Visionary took advantage of what happened to The All Mighty before the match. Brock Lesnar returned and assaulted Lashley, hitting him with multiple F5s and applying the Kimura Lock. Rollins would goad the now-former US Champion into defending his title, leading to a short but fiery match that ended with a Stomp.

This was Seth Rollins' first title win since early 2020 when he and Murphy won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. Furthermore, this win has made him a two-time Grand Slam Champion, winning two of each major belt in the company. Only he and The Miz can lay claim to that accolade.

The general reception online for the title change is positive, with fans rejoicing over the fact that all three members of The Shield are now champions. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while Jon Moxley holds the AEW World Title.

Take a look at the reactions:

Interestingly enough, Rollins' previous United States Title win also came at the Barclays Center, where WWE RAW took place tonight. He defeated John Cena at SummerSlam 2015 to win it.

Seth Rollins is now WWE RAW's top male champion

With Roman Reigns primarily being on SmackDown, the United States Championship is currently the biggest prize for male superstars on Monday nights.

Bobby Lashley's reign with the belt added a lot of prestige to it, with regular title defenses on WWE RAW.

However, Seth Rollins could take the US Title even higher, thanks to the level he is currently operating at. The Visionary is having one of the best years of his career in the ring and as a character, genuinely rising as one of the biggest stars in the entire company.

