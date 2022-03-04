Twitter reacts as Vince McMahon reveals he will induct The Undertaker into WWE Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon will induct The Undertaker into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, as announced on The Pat McAfee Show.

McMahon was a guest on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show. He revealed during the interview that he will be inducting The Deadman into the Hall of Fame. The WWE Chairman added that it would be one of the most difficult things he has ever done in his life. Check out his full comments below:

"Yep, Undertaker is of course going to be in the Hall of Fame and I'm going to have the distinction of inducting him into the Hall of Fame. One of the most difficult things I've ever done in my life. I like the guy, I love the guy," said Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have nothing but respect for each other

Over the past four decades, a long string of wrestlers have graced a WWE ring. Only a select few have managed to earn Vince McMahon's respect, and The Undertaker is probably at the very top of that list.

The Phenom has been loyal to McMahon during the latter's darkest moments, most notably the mid-90s. It was a time when WWE was steadily producing uninteresting content on a regular basis, and fans were leaving by the droves to tune in to WCW. Several top stars from that era jumped ship, but The Undertaker stayed by his side.

McMahon eventually bought WCW and rewarded The Phenom for his support during the Monday Night War. He remained a top main event star in the company for years on end. The Undertaker won world titles, headlined WrestleManias, and was finally given a perfect sendoff at Survivor Series 2020.

The big reveal took Twitter by storm and the WWE Universe had quite a positive reaction to the same. Check out some of the most notable fan reactions to the announcement:

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon inducting The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame? Would you have preferred someone else? Sound off in the comments!

