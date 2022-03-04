“I love the guy” - Vince McMahon set to induct The Undertaker into The Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and confirmed that The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by the Chairman himself.

The Undertaker was recently announced as an inductee into WWE's hallowed class of 2022. Throughout the years, The Deadman has been loyal to Vince McMahon and his company. Next month, he will be honored for his service and achievements.

While speaking to Pat McAfee on his show, McMahon revealed that he will indeed be the one to induct The Phenom into the Hall of Fame. The WWE Chairman stated:

"Yep, Undertaker is of course going to be in the Hall of Fame and I'm going to have the distinction of inducting him into the Hall of Fame. One of the most difficult things I've ever done in my life. I like the guy, I love the guy." - said Vince McMahon.

Watch The Pat McAfee Show with Vince McMahon below:

Paul Heyman recently revealed what it was like to be working alongside The Undertaker

WWE veteran and Roman Reigns' current manager, Paul Heyman recently praised The Phenom and claimed it was an honor to be working alongside him.

WWE @WWE

#WWEHOF Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.#WWEHOF https://t.co/RP2uy26CSv

During a recent interview on The Zaslow Show, Heyman stated that The Undertaker deserved a lot more credit for his backstage role and contribution in WWE. Heyman labeled The Deadman as "the judge and the jury," whereas he considered himself as the executioner. Heyman stated:

"It’s an honor because, for many years, he was the conscience of the WWE locker room. He’s like the avenging gunslinger that comes into town in a spaghetti western and cleans the joint up, he was the one that everyone looked to for guidance. He was the judge and the jury, and me being the executioner." Heyman said (H/T WrestlingInc)

'Taker announced his official retirement at Survivor Series 2020, the same show where The Deadman made his WWE debut thirty years ago.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman