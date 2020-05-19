Twitter Reacts to WWE RAW (18th May 2020): Shayna Baszler, Austin Theory and others comment on tonight's show

Austin Theory responds after joining hands with The Monday Night Messiah

It was a big night on RAW this week as we saw a lot of stories unfold. We had two huge returns, a match got official for Backlash, and a faction exploded that led to Seth Rollins finding a new follower.

RAW's top champions, Drew McIntyre and Asuka, found out who their next challengers will be. The night started with a verbal back and forth between Edge and Randy Orton. The Viper wanted an answer and the Rated-R Superstar gave him just that to make the match official for Backlash.

Seth Rollins said he had a revelation and he accompanied Murphy to the ring. He explained his actions from last week before Humberto Carrillo decided to step up to the Monday Night Messiah.

Rollins fed him to his disciple who made quick work of the Mexican Superstar. The duo decided to inflict more punishment on Carrillo before Aleister Black made the save.

Charlotte made quick work of Ruby Riott while Nia Jax decided to crash Asuka's celebration. The night wasn't over for Jax and Asuka as the Irresistible Force attacked Sane and The Empress of Tomorrow retaliated by laying her out.

Bobby Lashley is undergoing a serious change and he again brutalized R-Truth on RAW much to the happiness of MVP and despair of Lana.

The Women's Tag Team titles were on the line and The IIconics wanted to celebrate their return by adding some more gold to their cabinet. However, at a crucial juncture, Peyton Royce snapped and handed a DQ win to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, helping them retain their titles.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler put on a clinic tonight in an incredible Submission Match on RAW. The Queen of Spades emerged victorious but we did see a change in character from Natalya.

Kevin Owens returned and had some big questions to ask Zelina Vega and her team. Andrade, Garza, and Theory have been fighting amongst themselves for some time now. KO, however, had a surprise as he brought back Apollo Crews who quickly launched an attack on the US Champion.

This led to a match and confusion between Theory and Garza led to another loss for Vega and her associates. Before Theory could explain his mistake, he was attacked by Andrade, Garza, and Vega as they kicked him out of the stable. It seemed as if that was it for Theory on RAW but that wouldn't be the case for too long.

As Black and Murphy locked horns, the young Superstar found a hand to help him get back up and it was from the Monday Night Messiah.

He proceeded to command Theory to help him and Murphy dismantle Aleister Black and now Rollins is even more powerful on RAW.

The Viking Raiders and Street Profits were having their axe-throwing contest going on throughout the episode with some terrifying results.

The main event saw Drew McIntyre battle King Corbin, with MVP and Lashley having a front-row seat to the action. The King and McIntyre put in a great performance but the WWE Champion emerged victorious to close the night and send a message to his new challenger, Lashley.

The fans and Superstars responded to tonight's RAW and we have the best reactions right here.

Reactions to RAW

What an incredible segment this is paying homage to @BeckyLynchWWE! So special! 👏🏽 #MondayNightRaw — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) May 19, 2020

Edge vs Randy Orton has to be rivalry of the year.



Both men have absolutely knocked it out the park every time they’ve had a mic in their hands.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/tb7ThoyS43 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 19, 2020

Mysterio gets thrown off a building:



Back on RAW the next night.



Mysterio hurts his eye:



He's in critical condition, we don't know when he will be back. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NOL6TUQ4Kp — 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 19, 2020

FOX BETTER HAVE MY POST SUPER SHOWDOWN/WRESTLEMANIA BAYLEY-BRATION ON CUE THIS FRIDAY AFTER I WHOOP CHARLOTTE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/6Ez1zUbkay — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 19, 2020

Kenny G ain’t got nothing on Kairi Sane



pic.twitter.com/lFYYdWoGTE — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 19, 2020

Kirifuda = strongest hand, ace up your sleeve, trump card https://t.co/VwSbeFlANK — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 19, 2020

Really?! You’re actively TRYING to make me mad @USA_Network? 😤



AT A TIME LIKE THIS?! https://t.co/ipU7q6FXUZ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) May 19, 2020

Real recognize real. You cool @Zelina_VegaWWE — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) May 19, 2020

Awww... bless his heart. Yall didnt have to do him like that. 😢 @Zelina_VegaWWE #RAW — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 19, 2020

What a beautiful Grammy sound!😨 pic.twitter.com/LeiSjsGivv — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 19, 2020

This is for you😚💕💝 https://t.co/kfC2X4cjcn — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) May 19, 2020

Breaking News: Austin Theory released by Zelina Vega and has signed with Seth Rollins.#WWERaw — 'GoodMicWork' Greg Morgan (@GoodMicWork) May 19, 2020