Twitter reacts to Xavier Woods being crowned WWE King of the Ring

Xavier Woods realized a lifelong dream this afternoon, defeating Finn Balor to win the finals of this year's King of the Ring tournament at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. While Woods certainly expressed the amount of excitement you would expect one to have for accomplishing such a feat, he wasn't the only one happy. A number of his peers - both in WWE and elsewhere - shared their joy and congratulations on Twitter.

One of the first WWE Superstars to congratulate the new King of the Ring was Cesaro, a fellow tournament participant and a regular guest on Woods' YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown.

Cesaro @WWECesaro Yessssssssssssssssss!! Hahaha, yes. Da Kaaaaang!!! Long live King Woods Yessssssssssssssssss!! Hahaha, yes. Da Kaaaaang!!! Long live King Woods https://t.co/eGYeUb99s7

Of course, Xavier's fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston was even quicker to express his excitement for this friend.

Plenty more spoke up to show their happiness, too.

They weren't the only ones, however. A number of stars from other companies - most of whom have worked with Xavier in WWE in the past - sent congratulatory Tweets his way. Shawn Spears - formerly Tye Dillenger in NXT and the main roster - was quick to celebrate on the social media platform.

Chair…Man @ShawnSpears #KingoftheRing When it’s done right, it’s beautiful. Good people deserve those moments. Congratulations my friend and now KING @AustinCreedWins When it’s done right, it’s beautiful. Good people deserve those moments. Congratulations my friend and now KING @AustinCreedWins 👑#KingoftheRing

Even multiple time World Champion Vacant offered his congratulations to the new monarch.

Xavier Woods is the 22nd King of the Ring since the tournament began in 1985. Since then, other Superstars have been crowned either by winning the tournament, or defeating the reigning king in a match for the "title" - such as when Shinsuke Nakamura defeated King Corbin to be crowned King Nakamura.

Also crowned tonight was WWE's first ever "Queen", as Zelina Vega defeated Duodrop to win the Queen's Crown tournament earlier in the show.

