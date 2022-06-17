"The end might be near" - Twitter erupts in mixed reactions after Vince McMahon steps down as WWE Chairman & CEO

For many, Vince McMahon is the single-most important person in professional wrestling. He has been in control of WWE for four decades now, and the rollercoaster year of 2022 has brought one more shocking piece of news - Vince McMahon has officially stepped down as the WWE Chairman and CEO.

This came after allegations emerged about a cover-up he had involving a former WWE employee. It resulted in an investigation, and it seems to have cost McMahon his role in company.

It should be noted that while Stephanie McMahon will take over as the interim CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon will still control WWE creative decisions. He stated that he is fully co-operating, and the corporate statement seemed to leave the door open for his return. Either way, here is what the WWE Twitterverse had to say. As you can see, the reactions are mixed:

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo “We are extremely disappointed in Vince McMahon for his unprofessional actions” “We are extremely disappointed in Vince McMahon for his unprofessional actions” https://t.co/3HL3mINLe2

Irish Wrestling Entertainment⤴️ @IRISHWRESTLING8



Who's got what It take to climb the corporate ladder?



#MITB #VinceMcMahon #WWE If Stephaine is only Interim, does that mean we can have a tournament to determine who will be the real Chairman of the Board?Who's got what It take to climb the corporate ladder? If Stephaine is only Interim, does that mean we can have a tournament to determine who will be the real Chairman of the Board?Who's got what It take to climb the corporate ladder? #MITB #VinceMcMahon #WWE https://t.co/cDowsLl42q

Sarah ☽ @flairsnia No way Vince McMahon just stepped down as CEO. 🤯 No way Vince McMahon just stepped down as CEO. 🤯 https://t.co/0w7LT9LmKa

✭Sonny214✭ @StarCity81 Oh Vince McMahon has stepped away from the CEO position and will be replace by Stephanie… will things change? Who knows…. Oh Vince McMahon has stepped away from the CEO position and will be replace by Stephanie… will things change? Who knows….

live. laugh. love Daddy Magic. @InfiniteToilets Vince McMahon quickly re-writing his will and life insurance beneficiaries to shut out the entire McMahon family.



Knives Out 3: Dinosaur Skull Vince McMahon quickly re-writing his will and life insurance beneficiaries to shut out the entire McMahon family.Knives Out 3: Dinosaur Skull

Mike @ModSquadMike Vince McMahon has stepped down as WWE CEO and Chairman.



Holy crap.....2022 is wild. Vince McMahon has stepped down as WWE CEO and Chairman.Holy crap.....2022 is wild.

ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 💜 | 엑소 @AnnetteReid247 Vince McMahon stepping down as WWE CEO seemed unfathomable for decades so him actually doing so is absolutely wild! Vince McMahon stepping down as WWE CEO seemed unfathomable for decades so him actually doing so is absolutely wild!

Dan 🔰 @Dee_Cee95x VINCE MCMAHON HAS STEPPED DOWN?!?!



Nick Khan right now: VINCE MCMAHON HAS STEPPED DOWN?!?! Nick Khan right now: https://t.co/qEIKOUIkux

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino Well then. This is certainly a way to start a Friday. Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman. Stephanie to take over until the Board's investigation is complete. Wow. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Well then. This is certainly a way to start a Friday. Vince McMahon steps down as Chairman. Stephanie to take over until the Board's investigation is complete. Wow. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

What is next for Vince McMahon and WWE?

As we mentioned, WWE's statement seemed to loosely suggest that he will step away until the conclusion of the investigation. He may return quietly when all is done and dusted.

This is all speculation. But if his role as Chairman and CEO of WWE is truly done, then it will mark the end of an era in professional wrestling and the beginning of a new one.

What has flown under the radar so far is Stephanie McMahon's return in a bigger role just a month after she announced that she was stepping away. There will be plenty of fallout with news and rumors in the hours and days to come, so keep following Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest updates!

What are your thoughts on McMahon's departure as WWE Chairman and CEO? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far