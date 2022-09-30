Sami Zayn shares a photo with "TWO GOATS"

WWE SmackDown star Sami Zayn shared a photo of himself and another goat today on Twitter.

He was officially named an Honorary Uce on last Friday's episode of SmackDown. Roman Reigns informed Solo Sikoa that he answers him now, and he acknowledged his Tribal Chief. The Bloodline was about to exit the ring, but Sami grabbed the microphone.

Zayn wanted to acknowledge the Tribal Chief as well, and Roman responded by asking why he was wearing a "Bloodline" T-shirt. The undisputed WWE Universal Champion then demanded the shirt be removed, and he obliged. The Tribal Chief then presented Zayn with a new T-shirt that officially named him the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline.

Zayn and Sikoa have formed a bond as of late in the group. Solo interfered in Zayn's match on RAW to ensure that The Great Liberator picked up a victory over AJ Styles.

The 38-year-old recently took to Twitter to share a photo. In the post, Sami referred to himself as a GOAT (greatest of all time) posing for a selfie with an actual goat next to him.

"TWO GOATS!"

The WWE Universe reacts to Sami Zayn's tweet

The wrestling world got a kick out of the clever tweet. A member of the WWE Universe posted a throwback photo of The Great Liberator with Kevin Owens.

A Twitter user responded with "TWO MORE GOATS" to the picture.

Another user made a funny edit by face swapping in the photo Sami had posted:

A member of the WWE Universe claimed to not be able to see the difference between the two in the picture.

Several fans wondered how Jey Uso would react to the tweet. The Honorary Uce and Jey Uso clearly do not get along. Jey was ecstatic to take The Bloodline shirt away but was angry when Reigns presented him with a new shirt. The camera cut to Jey watching on with disapproval as Zayn tried on his new merch.

The three-time Intercontinental Champion will team up with Solo Sikoa this week on SmackDown to battle Madcap Moss and Ricochet. It will be interesting to see if the Honorary Uce will go after a championship once again in the near future.

Are you enjoying the storyline between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline? Who do you think will win the tag team match tomorrow night on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

