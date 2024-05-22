Two legends took liberties with Drew McIntyre, WWE executive says

Drew McIntyre made his WWE debut aged 22 in 2007. In a recent podcast episode, long-time executive Bruce Prichard disclosed some details about The Scottish Warrior's match against wrestling legends, The Nasty Boys.

On November 20, 2007, The Nasty Boys defeated McIntyre and English veteran Dave Taylor in an untelevised match at a SmackDown taping. At the time, it was widely reported that the former WWE Tag Team Champions unimpressed people backstage.

Something to Wrestle With host Conrad Thompson said The Nasty Boys allegedly caused problems due to their in-ring recklessness and timing issues. Prichard confirmed the report was true before giving insight into how they were viewed behind the scenes:

"Came in grossly out of shape and everything you said, that all happened. They went out, they took forever. They were taking liberties. The match was God awful and they were tripping over their own two feet. It was just sad. You reach a point where you don't have it anymore. Father time does no jobs." [1:09:17 – 1:09:46]

The Nasty Boys' Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags made their names in WCW and WWE in the 1990s. The match against McIntyre and Taylor was an opportunity to earn another contract with WWE. However, a deal never materialized following their disappointing performance.

Bruce Prichard on The Nasty Boys' treatment of Dave Taylor and Drew McIntyre

While Bruce Prichard has a good relationship with The Nasty Boys, he believes the tag team should have behaved differently that day.

Prichard added that their physiques, selfishness, and poor timekeeping ultimately cost them a chance to work for WWE again:

"They weren't in the best shape. They were in the worst shape. Went out, didn't listen to anybody. We do have time constraints, and you gotta go. This is an audition. This isn't go out and eat somebody up." [1:09:47 – 1:10:08]

Nowadays, Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's top attractions. On June 15, he is expected to play a starring role when the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event takes place in his home country of Scotland.

