Two major title changes will happen at WrestleMania 39, including Roman Reigns dropping his to Cody Rhodes, claims AEW star 

WrestleMania 39 is stacked with some huge matches, but none of them are as big as Roman Reigns facing Cody Rhodes in the main event. While speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy predicted Reigns and The Usos to lose their respective titles.

There was a time not too long ago when fans didn't believe any superstar on the current roster was capable enough of dethroning The Tribal Chief.

However, WWE has done a great job setting up The American Nightmare for an expected world title victory in recent weeks. He looks like the company's top babyface in one of the deepest talent rosters.

On his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star said that considering the recent changes in the creative team, he foresaw most of the protagonists getting deserved wins at WrestleMania 39.

Several storylines often have a good payoff at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and Matt Hardy expects the same to happen in The American Nightmare's ongoing narrative in WWE.

"I think, considering it's a bit of a new era in WWE, I think we're going to do what's best for business. And I think the finish of these matches, we're going to get the babyfaces finally getting the proper blowoff and finally obtaining those victories they've been looking for. I think we have Cody coming back after his magnificent series with Seth Rollins and being out with an injury. I think Cody is the guy that dethrones Roman Reigns." [From 12:13 - 12:44]

Matt Hardy predicts Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos at WrestleMania

The Bloodline storyline would not have been as compelling on the road to WrestleMania without Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' heartfelt reunion.

On the same episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy admitted that he loved the moment when Zayn and Owens finally hugged on SmackDown and said the undisputed tag team championship match was something he was pretty excited to watch.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have also held the titles for a very long time, and WrestleMania would be the ideal place for them to drop their belts to two of the hottest babyfaces in the entire company, according to Matt Hardy:

"I think you have Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens; I love the fact that they hugged. I was big on that. I thought that was the time to do it. And now, they are back totally on the same page, and I think them being able to dethrone the Usos as the unified tag team champions. I think that's going to be big too, and I think the babyfaces are going to stand tall at the end of the night in both the unified world title match and the unified tag team title match." [12:45 - 13:10]

Do you agree with the AEW star's picks for the two highly-anticipated WrestleMania matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

