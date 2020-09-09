Two more matches announced for next Wednesday's NXT

In addition to the Tag Team title match, it appears that another NXT Championship will be defended next week. It was announced during Super Tuesday II that Damian Priest will make his first North American Championship defense against Timothy Thatcher next week.

NXT returning to Wednesdays

After two big weeks on Tuesday nights, NXT is going to keep the Championship matches going. After both Priest and Thatcher had promo time/segments on tonight's episode, it was announced that Thatcher would get his first opportunity for a title in a singles match next week.

Timothy Thatcher has work to do ahead of his bout with #WWENXT North American Champion @ArcherOfInfamy. #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/qIrpuLVt3Q — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 9, 2020

In addition to the two title matches, a non-title contest between Io Shirai and Shotzi Blackheart was also announced. Earlier in the evening, Robert Stone attempted to destroy Blackheart's tank. She stopped him and Aliyah tried to make the save. Instead, she got pushed into Io Shirai during a photo shoot. The action continued into the ring where Aliyah suffered a beatdown from both women.

Before everything was said and done, Blackheart got her hands on NXT Women's Championship. Before she handed it back to the Champ, however, she playfully pulled it back. Instead of a straight-up title match, it appears that Blackheart will at least get the chance to prove that she belongs on the same tier as the Genius of the Sky.

Advertisement

In terms of Priest, the other two men that staked a claim to his North American Championship also squared off as Bronson Reed dispatched of Austin Theory. Will one or both men interfere in next week's title match?