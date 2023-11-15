"Two people the audience loves to hate" - Logan Paul names former tag team champion he wants to win the titles with

Logan Paul has proved to the WWE Universe that he is here to stay by winning the United States Championship at Crown Jewel. On the latest episode of his podcast, Impaulsive, Paul spoke about what he wants to do in the promotion and potentially teaming up with one of the most hated stars to win the tag team titles.

At the Crown Jewel PLE, Logan Paul beat Rey Mysterio after he received some help from his groupie and Santos Escobar. After winning the title, Paul posted a few questionable photos with it and revealed that Triple H shared a few guidelines with him regarding being a champion in WWE.

On the Impaulsive show earlier this week, Logan Paul spoke about a myriad of topics. He also addressed him potentially saving Rey Mysterio's life at Crown Jewel. In addition to this, he spoke about his future in WWE. While highlighting the feats he wants to achieve as a pro wrestler, the Maverick spoke about potentially teaming up with Dominik Mysterio.

"Do I become tag team champion with Dominik Mysterio? Could be fun. Two heels, two people the audience loves to hate. I like Dom." [H/T FightFul]

How does Logan Paul envision his WWE run to pan out?

The Maverick has given the WWE Universe many moments to remember him for. He has challenged for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns and wrestled Seth Rollins at WrestleMania in his short stint in the promotion.

During the Impaulsive show, before sharing his wish to team up with Dominik, Logan Paul spoke about what he wants to do in WWE. He detailed the death-defying stunts that he wants to showcase in front of the WWE Universe.

"The one thing I can do, and am excited to do, is anything risky. I'm ballsy. I don't give a f**k, I will send it. I love entertainment. I will close my eyes and just go. That can be risky, and I have to be reeled in sometimes by the producers and the people at WWE, but I'm trying to do some Mick Foley-type off the top the cage onto a table from 30-feet high, Jeff Hardy type-shit swanton bomb. That's what I want to do, and I want to do it with the endeavor or pursuit of getting more belts."

Only time will tell whats next for The Maverick in the Stamford-based company.

