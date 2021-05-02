Two recently released WWE stars were told not to wait outside Vince McMahon's office - Reports

Steve Maclin, fka Steve Cutler, was one of the many superstars released by WWE in April. WWE unceremoniously showed Cutler, his tag team partner Wesley Blake, and eight other wrestlers the door.

Fightful Select has now revealed several details about the circumstances leading to the departures.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp recently caught up with Steve Maclin, known as Steve Cutler in WWE. The former WWE star revealed that he waited in line with other stars outside Vince McMahon's office to meet with the boss in 2020.

Chelsea Green was another of the stars patiently awaiting their turn to speak with Vince McMahon. The Hot Mess even got to spend 30 valuable minutes with the Chairman.

Bayley's backstage support for unused WWE talent

The Fightful Select report stated that Bayley was appreciative of the efforts of the stars who were outside Vince McMahon's office. WWE's Role Model reportedly encouraged the talent and felt it was the right thing to do in the given situation.

However, Cutler and Green were eventually told not to wait outside McMahon's office. They were instead instructed to be in catering and told they would be seen when ready.

Cutler eventually managed to secure a meeting with Bruce Prichard. The company's Executive Director pitched the idea for Cutler and Blake to become King Corbin's Knights. The stars also received a second meeting; this time, Vince McMahon was also present.

Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake's alliance with Corbin had some potential to work in the long run, but WWE dropped the creative direction following the former's positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Randy Orton recently hit the nail on the head when he explained that unhappy talent could get ahead in WWE by building a solid relationship with Vince McMahon.

Cutler, Green, and a few other talents put forth their earnest efforts to get some TV time. Sadly, though, their WWE careers didn't pan out how they would have liked. One should note that the recently released stars will be eligible to compete outside WWE after mid-July.