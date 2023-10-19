Two of Roman Reigns' potential rivals favorites to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns has no shortage of adversaries in WWE. From Cody Rhodes to The Rock, and LA Knight to Karrion Kross, everyone has a motive to go after The Tribal Chief. It seems like either Knight or The Brahma Bull could get a title shot next year as the duo are joint favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble, according to the latest betting odds.

The Rock recently made his return to WWE programming after many years. While the Hollywood star did not address anything related to his cousin, he had revealed in a prior interview that there were talks for him and Reigns to face off at WrestleMania 39, but they could not agree to the creative. He also left the door open for a match at WrestleMania 40.

LA Knight, meanwhile, got involved in The Bloodline's business a few weeks back after which he came face-to-face with Reigns last week. The duo look to be on a collision path and could lock horns at Crown Jewel next month.

However, this may not be the only opportunity Knight may get against Roman Reigns as the former is also one of the favorites to win next year's Royal Rumble. The Rock also has the same odds of winning the marquee battle royal, according to Betonline.com. Both men have 5/2 odds of coming out on top.

Roman Reigns suffered humiliation at a WWE live event last week

Roman Reigns made a rare appearance at a live event last Saturday where he defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. While The Tribal Chief was able to retain the gold, he and the rest of Bloodline had to face the wrath of LA Knight when they tried to attack Zayn after the match.

The Megastar came out to save Sami and took out all of The Bloodline on his own. Knight also delivered a stern message to The Head of the Table.

Roman Reigns might not be present on this Friday's SmackDown. The buildup for the World Title match at Crown Jewel is likely to continue without him. The Tribal Chief also had a staredown with Cody Rhodes on the blue brand last week after which Jimmy Uso invaded RAW to cost The American Nightmare and Jey Uso the WWE Tag Team Championships.

