WWE News Roundup: Current champion involved in a backstage fight, Another name hints going after Gunther, Rhea Ripley sends a message

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we'll look at topics about Gunther and Rhea Ripley, among other significant names.

The last few weeks have seen many stars declare their intentions to go after Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. While The Ring General has been able to hold on to his title so far, another name has recently hinted at going after him.

In other news, a WWE legend discussed his retirement after an illustrious career. Let's find out who it is and much more in today's roundup. So, without further delay, let's begin.

#4. Ivar hinted at going after Gunther

Gunther has proven to be the toughest mountain to climb in WWE, as the star has not been pinned or submitted since making his main roster debut in 2022. The Ring General once again successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship this week on RAW, but it seems like there is no time for him to rest.

Ivar of Viking Raiders, who has been shining as a singles star in his partner's injury, teased going after the Imperium leader's Intercontinental Title.

Expand Tweet

Gunther has defeated Chad Gable, Tommaso Ciampa, and Bronson Reed in the last few weeks. He is already the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

#3. Rey Mysterio plans to retire in 2025

Rey Mysterio is among the greatest ever to have stepped inside the squared circle. While the Hall of Famer has won almost everything there is to win, he is now in the twilight phase of his career.

During a recent interview, the current United States Champion revealed that he plans to retire within the next year and a half or two years:

"I'm hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two, maybe," he said. [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio looks set to defend the United States Championship against Logan Paul after the latter called him out at a boxing event. Mysterio won the title a few months back after defeating Austin Theory.

#2. Rhea Ripley sends a message after Judgment Day's win on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day once again captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW with the help of Jimmy Uso. All four members of the group once again have gold around their waists.

Rhea Ripley was seen in a joyous mood after her stablemates' victory. The Eradicator posted a picture of the group while taking a shot at Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley will herself defend the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel in a Fatal-Five Way match. The challengers for Mami are Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler.

#1. Dominik Mysterio was involved in a backstage fight on WWE RAW

Other than Dominik Mysterio, the rest of The Judgment Day members were in action on last night's RAW. However, the current NXT North American Champion was involved in a backstage altercation that did not air on TV programming.

Dominik got into a scuffle with Nathan Frazer, who was present on the show for Main Event tapings. Dirty Dom interrupted Frazer's backstage promo, which resulted in both men throwing hands.

Expand Tweet

The two men look set to clash for The Judgment Day member's North American Championship.