WWE Survivor Series is coming up Sunday Nov. 22nd and once again this year it was be the battle for brand supremacy as RAW takes on SmackDown. The show will include the traditional five-on-five elimination matches for both the men and women.

This past Monday on RAW, Sheamus, AJ Styles and Keith Lee claimed their spots for the RAW men's team by winning their qualifying matches. Tonight, they'll find out two of their opponents as WWE has announced a pair of qualifying matches for Friday Night SmackDown.

Who will be on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series?

WWE has announced that tonight on SmackDown there will be two qualifying matches for Team SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series.

Daniel Bryan will take on Jey Uso in the first match, and the second match will feature Kevin Owens battling Dolph Ziggler.

In addition to both matches, WWE is also advertising that Jey Uso will face the consequences for his loss to Roman Reigns on Sunday at Hell in a Cell. Also, Sasha Banks is set to address the WWE Universe after defeating Bayley on Sunday for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

