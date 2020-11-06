Two Survivor Series qualifying matches announced for tonight's SmackDown 

The build to WWE Survivor Series 2020 is in full swing as RAW and SmackDown have started finalizing their teams for the battle of brand supremacy. For tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE had already announced a massive rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Now, WWE has announced two more huge Survivor Series qualifying matches for tonight's episode of SmackDown. The biggest news is the in-ring return of Rey Mysterio, who will be taking on King Corbin for a spot in Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Rey Mysterio last wrestled over two months ago at WWE Payback where he suffered a torn triceps injury.

The second qualifying match for Survivor Series announced for tonight's SmackDown is between Seth Rollins and former Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis. Rollins was drafted to SmackDown last month and he certainly is one of the biggest Superstars who the Blue brand would want to have in their team. As for Otis, life has been tough over the last month or so as he lost his Money in the Bank contract and also got betrayed by his Heavy Machinery brother, Tucker.

Survivor Series teams for RAW and SmackDown so far

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens booked their spots in Team SmackDown for Survivor Series by winning their respective qualifying matches. After tonight, there will be one final spot remaining in the Blue brand's team. Team RAW so far consists of AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman with one spot still left to be filled.

As for the women's teams, Bianca Belair has already qualified for Team SmackDown. As of the writing of this article, no women's qualifying match has been announced for tonight's SmackDown. Monday Night RAW already has finalized the five Superstars for their women's team for Survivor Series with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and Lana qualifying.